East Texas native Andrea Lee won her fight with Antonina Shevchenko via submission in the second round at UFC 262 Saturday night in Houston.
The win moved Lee, who was born in Atlanta and graduated from Queen City High School, to 12-5 in her professional career and ended a three-fight losing streak.
Shevchenko (9-3) connected on more strikes in the first round, but Lee used a strike and a kick to set up a takedown in the final minute of the round.
In the second round, Lee got another takedown, and the two fighters tried to gain position on the ground. Lee had multiple near submission attempts and continued to pound Shevchenko with elbows to the top of the head.
As the clock hit 10 seconds, Lee was able to extend Shevchenko’s arm and got her opponent to submit to pick up the victory.
“It was amazing,” Lee said on ESPN following the fight. “My last fight here was a loss. I was so happy to step back in Texas and get a win.”
Earlier on the card, Longview’s Kevin Aguilar took on Tucker Lutz.
Lutz won by unanimous decision with the judges scoring it 30-27, 29-28, 29-28.
Lutz moved to 12-1, while Aguilar fell to 17-5.
Aguilar landed more strikes in the first round. Lutz took over in the second round. Aguilar had a strong burst near the end of the third round, but it wasn’t enough to come back for the victory.
