For the second straight year and the third time in four tournaments, Tyler’s Annaka Watts is the champion of the Azalea Junior Golf Classic.
Watts, a recent graduate of Tyler Lee High School, captured the 14th annual event on Tuesday at Hollytree Country Club in Tyler, a stop on the Northern Texas PGA Junior Golf Foundation All American Tour.
Watts, who has signed to play at Texas Wesleyan University in Fort Worth, carded a final round of 78 to go along with her 72 on Monday for a 36-hole total of 6-over 150. She won both the 13-18 and 15-18 Divisions.
Placing second with a 12-over 156 (77-79) was former Lee teammate Sydney McConnell of Tyler, who has signed to play with the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. McConnell won the tournament in 2018.
Other first-place finishers in the girls tournament were Tyler’s Emily Machin (12 & under) and Tyler’s Rosalie Halle (13-14).
On the boys side there were two playoffs.
In the 13-14 Division, Flint’s Braden Bergman (81-75—156) and Tyler’s Connor Carver (83-73—156), both fired nice final rounds, and tied at the end of regulation. Bregman won in a playoff for first place. Carver improved by 10 strokes from his first round, while Dripping Springs’ Shea Sethre-Brink improved by 24 strokes from his first round of 96 to an even-par 72.
Connor had five birdies during the second round, while Bergman had four birdies.
Jack Watson, of Dallas, won a playoff over Waco’s Peyton Iverson in Boys 15-18 and 13-18. Watson had consecutive rounds of 72 for an even-par 144, while Iverson, who led the first round with a 1-under 71, carded a 73 in round two.
Gage Doyle, of Colleyville, had the best round of the day with a 3-under 69. He bolted up seven spots to third and a 36-hole total of 145. He led the day with seven birdies.
Tyler’s Jacob Cole (72-74—146) placed fourth and Garland’s Sam Jenkins (73-75—148) was fifth.
The five also topped the 13-18 division.
Lufkin’s Wil Stafford and Lindale’s Luke Emerson had the biggest moving day with Stafford moving up 20 spots to tie for 13th and Emerson jumping 17 spots to No. 20.
In the 12 & under division, Andrea Birolini of Southlake had a 1-under 71 on Tuesday to take first place with a 145.
---
NTPGA Junior Golf: All America Tour
14th Annual Azalea Trail
Junior Golf Tournament
Hollytree Country Club, Tyler
Final Round
Girls
12 & Under — 1, Emily Machin, Tyler, 96-95—191.
13-14 — 1, Rosalie Halle, Tyler, 94-95—189.
15-18 — 1, Annaka Watts, Tyler, 72-78—150; 2, Sydney McConnell, Tyler, 77-79—156; 3, (tie) Macy Rutland, Gladewater, 88-94—182; Kinley Pessel, Marshall, 94-88—182.
Boys
12 & Under — 1, Andrea Birolini, Southlake, 74-71—145; 2, Zac Morales, McKinney, 73-75—148; 3, Khai Reyes, Plano, 80-81—161.
13-14 — 1, Braden Bergman, Flint, 81-75—156; 2, Connor Carver, Tyler, 83-73—156; 3, Brady Holmes, Amarillo, 79-79—158; 4, Maxwell Chan, Heath, 81-79—160; 5, Shea Sethre-Brink, Dripping Springs, 96-72—168; 6, Judson Hays, Argyle, 87-82—169; 7, Davis Habermehl, Tyler, 83-92-175; 8, Maddox Mallard, Flower Mound, 94-98—192; 9, Thomas Aspinall, Southlake, 99-97-196; Zach Dodgen, Dallas, MC.
15-18 — 1, Jack Watson, Dallas, 72-72—144; 2, Peyton Iverson, Waco, 71-73—144; 3, Gage Doyle, Colleyville, 76-69—145; 4, Jacob Cole, Tyler, 72-74—146; 5, Sam Jenkins, Garland, 73-75—148; 6, Ethan Dial, Bossier City, La., 74-76—150; 7, Will Livermore, Frisco, 74-77—151; 8, Austin Coyle, Frisco, 78-76—154; 9, (tie) Harrison May, Tyler, 79-76—155; Sam Benson, Gilmer, 75-80—155; 11, Hayes Carter, Dallas, 80-76—156; 12, Will Gillen, Tyler, 76-81—157; 13, (tie) Wil Stafford, Lufkin, 83-75—158; Mason Krismer, Mansfield, 77-81—158; Kevin Nixon II, Canton, 79-79—158; Niklas Blalock, McGregor, 75-83—158; Luke Jun, Dallas, 73-85—158; 18, (tie) Cameron Beck, Mansfield, 81-78—159; Michael Lohner, Dallas, 76-83—159; 20, (tie) Robert Boyce, Dallas, 82-78—160; Marcus Williams, Prosper, 81-79—160; Luke Emerson, Lindale, 84-76—160; 23, (tie) CJ McConnell, Tyler, 83-78—161; Anashay Monga, Dallas, 82-79—161; Merrick Taylor, Longview, 81-80—161; Hayden Stricker, Wylie, 84-77—161; 27, (tie) Collin Waterhouse, Parker, 82-80—162; Luke Gesse, Tyler, 81-81—162; 29, (tie) Skyler Carter, Dallas, 82-81—163; Michael Rasmussen, Lufkin, 81-82—163; CJ Mooibroek, McKinney, 80-83—163; Nicholas Martin, Frisco, 80-83—163; Crue Baldwin, Arington, 80-83—163; 34, Miles Maresch, Wylie, 88-76—164; 35, Tate Lewis, Paris, 84-81—165; 36, (tie) Parker Price, Bowie, 80-86—166; Jacob Feliciano, Tyler, 80-86—166; 38, Aidan Weeks, Dallas, 83-84—167; 39, (tie) Luke Bennett, Dallas, 82-86—168; Sam Sewell, Lantana, 84-84—168; Chesley Williams, Dallas, 89-79—168; Mitchell Kalka, Frisco, 90-78—168; 43, (tie) Reed Hays, Argyle, 86-83—169; Jake Sewell, Lantana, 87-82—169; 45, Colton Bench, Sulphur Springs, 83-87—170; 46, Greyson Burch, Frisco, 90-82—172; 47, Griffin Jones, Tyler, 90-83—173; 48, Jack Estes, Pottsboro, 89-85—174; 49, (tie) Kade Strickland, Mount Pleasant, 88-89—177; Jake McKown, Keller, 91-86—177; 51, Michael Chevalier, Colleyville, 89-93—182; 52, Jake Fischer, Hideaway, 93-93—186; 53, Peyton Garrett, Lipan, 84-105—189; 54, Sam Chesnut, Tyler, 95-97—192; Samuel Veneris, Palestine, MC; Luke Eckholm, Farmers Branch, WD; Davis Ethridge, Whitehouse, 81-WD; Harrison Barnett, Tyler, 97-WD; Advait Chutke, Flower Mound, 80-NS; Andrew Camp, Palestine, NS; Gordon Schmerbeck, Dallas, NS. Advait Chutke, Flower Mound, 80-NS;
