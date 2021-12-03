WHITE OAK — Ashad Walker and Bryson Hill hit clutch free throws in the final minute as the Tyler Lions held off Hallsville, 67-64, on Friday to win Pool A and advance to the championship game of the Rogers Law Firm Spring Hill/White Oak Basketball Tournament.
The title game is scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday at White Oak High School.
Both Walker and Hill were 2 for 2 at charity stripe with under a minute to play to help seal the win.
Earlier in the day, the Lions defeated Temple, 61-52.
Against Hallsville, Walker led the Lions (7-3) with 20 points with CJ Gilliam adding 10. Also scoring for Tyler were Kyron Key (9), Montrell Wade (9), Hill (8), Antonio Jones (7) and Tank Brooks (4).
Anthony McDermott led the Bobcats with 23 points and Taylor Sheffield added 14. Others scoring for Hallsville were Zachary Florence (10), DQ Harrison (8), David Ruff (5), Jake Hall (2) and Luke Cheatham (2).
In the first game, Walker hit for 21 points with Hill adding 10. They were followed by Brooks (8), Gilliam (6), Jabari Harris (6), Wade (6), Marquette Mosley (2) and La'Marcus Lamb (2).
Jaylon Hall led the Wildcats with 16 points and Devan Williams added 13.