Tyler Legacy sophomore Audrey Deatherage is headed to the UIL State Tennis Tournament.
Deatherage won four matches to become the school’s first state tennis qualifier since James Martell and Mitchell Martell won Class 5A boys doubles in 2010.
“I’ve been knowing Audrey since the third or fourth grade, so the be a small part of this journey, I’m super appreciative for her and her family,” Tyler Legacy tennis coach Charlie Sizemore said. “We couldn’t ask for a better person to go to state for our team. She’s everything you ask for as a player and a person.”
Sizemore said Deatherage is his first state qualifier in 10 years as a high school tennis coach.
Deatherage was tied at five with the girl who advanced to state in 2021 but had to withdraw from the match with a knee injury.
“Audrey told me that day that she was going to come back and win it,” Sizemore said. “She was emotional having to withdraw. She wanted to work hard to come back and win it. For her to do it is super awesome.”
Deatherage opened Monday with a win of 6-2, 6-1 over a girl from Belton. She followed that with a 6-0, 6-0 win over a girl from Bridgeland.
Deatherage then defeated College Park’s Anna Bong 6-4, 7-6 (7-1) to advance to Tuesday’s final.
After multiple rain delays, Deatherage defeated Killeen’s Nikola Sychrovska 6-4, 6-2 to win the Class 6A Region II girls singles title Tuesday at the Waco Regional Tennis and Fitness Center.
“It was great having my whole team there watching me,” Deatherage said. “It was an exciting moment. I said I was going to win it, and I pushed through and did it. I’m proud of myself. It’s just a good feeling.”
Deatherage will compete at the UIL State Tennis Tournament April 26-27 at the Northside Tennis Center in San Antonio.
Legacy’s boys doubles team of Simar Bains and Eli Beaulieu opened with a 6-3, 6-3 win over a team from Bryan before taking a 7-6 (7-2), 6-0 loss to a team from The Woodlands.
Legacy’s mixed doubles team of Dylan Brown and Sophie Miller opened with a 6-0, 6-0 win over a team from MacArthur before taking a 4-6, 7-6 (7-0), 6-2 loss to a team from Tomball Memorial.
Legacy’s Daniel Gaston fell 6-4, 6-1 in the first round of boys singles to Maximo Conde Romero of The Woodlands.
Sizemore said he was proud of the way all of his players competed throughout the season and at the regional tournament.