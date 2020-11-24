Tyler Legacy remained perfect on the early season with a 72-47 win over Garland Lakeview Centennial in the home opener Tuesday afternoon at Tyler Legacy Varsity Gymnasium.
Jaylon Spencer led the way with 19 points, seven assists and three steals.
With the score tied at 2-2 early. Legacy went on a 10-0 run. Teon Erwin scored inside, and Nate Noland followed with a steal that he passed to Matt Wade, who dished it back for a Noland layup. Following a Spencer free throw, Noland hit a 3-pointer. Noland then got a steal and went for the layup that rolled didn’t fall, but Spencer was there for the follow.
Noland scored 7 of his 9 points in the first six minutes of the game.
Legacy led 19-7 after the first quarter as Wade found a cutting Austin McCoo as time expired.
Lakeview Centennial cut the score to 22-13 with in the second quarter, but Legacy went on a 9-0 run in the final 1:38 of the half — capped by two buckets from Erwin, both assisted by Wade — to take a 31-13 lead into the break.
Erwin finished with 16 points. Wade had 12 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.
Legacy poured in 21 points in the third quarter to push its lead to 52-31.
Legacy attempted only six 3-pointers in the contest, knocking down three of those attempts. Lakeview Centennial was 0-for-13 from 3-point range in the first half and finished 3-for-31 from deep.
“We played hard and did some really good things defensively,” Legacy head coach Kevin Walker said. “We gave them some straight line drives that we don’t want, but we were able to contest those shots at the rim. That’s a good Lakeview team, and I was pleased with how we were able to get after them defensively.”
Amir Mason led Lakeview Centennial with 14 points. Zack Runnels had 8 points and 10 rebounds.
Legacy will be back at home on Dec. 1 to host rival Tyler High at 7 p.m.