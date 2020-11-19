In a season unlike any other, the Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders finished the regular season as the third-place team from District 10-6A and will open the playoffs against state-ranked Garland Sachse at 7 p.m. Friday at Wills Point High School.
“I’m excited about what we’ve accomplished,” Legacy head volleyball coache Bryan Winegeart said. “Last year, we finished fourth in the district, and we finished third this year. We saw improvement this year. We are excited to get to play a team the caliber of Sachse. They are a talented group. I’m excited to see how our kids match up with that type of program.”
Sachse enters with a 19-2 record and is ranked No. 18 in Class 6A. The Lady Mustangs’ only losses this season are to Wylie and Class 5A No. 1 Lucas Lovejoy.
“We just have to control the things we know we can control and play clean volleyball,” Winegeart said.
The Lady Raiders (13-5) won their final two matches of the regular season with sweeps of North Mesquite and Dallas Skyline. In the Skyline match, the Lady Raiders were without a portion of their roster due to COVID-19 and called on some sub-varsity players to step in.
That will also be the case in Friday’s playoff contest.
The winner will advance to face either Killeen Harker Heights or Waxahachie.
TWITTER: @BrandonOSports