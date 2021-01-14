The Tyler Legacy swim teams have momentum as the squads prepare for the district meet.
Legacy defeated Rockwall and Rockwall-Heath in a swim meet on Saturday at the Rockwall ISD Aquatic Center.
The Lady Raiders scored 241 points in both of their meets, debating Rockwall-Heath (224) and Rockwall (198).
The Red Raiders captured two wins as well. Against Rockwall-Heath, Legacy won 276-196. In the match with Rockwall, Legacy won 273-209.
Coach Jason Petty's Red Raiders finished unbeaten in the pre-district season.
Capturing gold for the Lady Raiders were freshman Olivia Lemmert (100 breaststroke), senior Caroline Richbourg (100 backstroke), freshman Kalynn Lloyd (500 freestyle), along with the 200 freestyle relay of Richbourg, Lloyd, sophomore Lorelai Walker and freshman Claire Sa.
Taking silver were Lemmert (200 individual medley), Walker (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle) and Richbourg (100 butterfly). Sa claimed silver in the 100 breaststroke.
Also, the Lady Raiders were second in the 400 freestyle relay (Lloyd, Richbourg, Lemmert, Walker).
The Lady Raiders claimed bronze in the 200 IM relay with the team of Abbi McCreary, Sa, Destiny Nunley and Lemmert. McCreary was third in the 200 IM, while Nunley was third in the 500 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.
The Red Raiders gathered gold as well, including sweeping all three relay events.
Individual first-place finishes included senior Chase Fields (200 freestyle, 100 butterfly), senior Davis Oster (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke), junior Hayden McCullough (50 freestyle) and junior Sam Eckert (100 freestyle).
The Red Raiders won the 200 medley relay with a time of one minute and 39.85 seconds. Members of the squad were Eckert, Oster, Fields and McCullough.
Taking silver for Legacy were Griffin Baker (200 freestyle, 100 freestyle), Eckert (200 IM), McCullough (500 freestyle), Gage Moncrief (100 breaststroke).
Ryan Cleveland was third in the 50 freestyle.
Taking gold for Legacy in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:32.61 was the squad of Oster, Cole Cargile, Cleveland and Baker.
The team of Fields, McCullough, Baker and Eckert won gold in the 400 freestyle with a clocking of 3:20.91.
Next up is the District Championship in Rockwall on Friday, Jan. 22nd.
The District 9-6A Swimming & Diving Meet is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 22 in Rockwall.
Competing for the district title alone with the Red Raiders include: Garland, Garland Lakeview Centennial, Garland Naaman Forest, Rowlett, Sachse, North Garland, Rockwall, Rockwell-Heath and South Garland.
Swimmers advance to the Class 6A Region III Swimming & Diving Meet, also scheduled for Rockwall. The girls regional is Feb. 5 with the boys set for Feb. 6.