Jackson Newhouse and Andrew Nick took care of things on the mound and the Red Raiders scored nine first-inning runs as Tyler Legacy defeated North Mesquite 10-0 on Tuesday in a District 10-6A baseball game at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field.
Newhouse was sharp as usual, going four innings while allowing two hits and striking out two. Nick, who also had standout defensive plays at third base, hurled the fifth, striking out two in setting down the side in order.
It was a nice bounce-back game from Monday's 4-2 loss to Mesquite Horn on the road.
Three Red Raiders had two RBIs each — Nick (single), Cooper Hill (triple) and Landon Langford (single). Colby Harris had an RBI triple with Wiliam Randall adding an RBI single.
Other Legacy players with hits were Tyler Priest, Ethan Smith and Dakota McCaskill.
Priest got things going with a single to left and stole second and third and came home on an errant throw to third for the first run.
Julio Corrales had a double for the Stallions with a single by Kolby Long.
The Red Raiders go to 18-6 overall and 5-2 in district play. The Stallions fall to 8-11 and 2-5.
The two clubs play again on Friday as the Red Raiders travel to meet the Stallions at Copeland Field in Mesquite. The contest has a 4:30 p.m. start.
Legacy also has a home non-district game on Saturday, hosting Lufkin in a noon start at Mike Carter Field.