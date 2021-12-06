WHITE OAK — Tyler High broke open a close game with a 25-9 run in the third quarter on the way to an 82-60 win over Pine Tree in the Large School championship game at the Rogers Law Firm Spring Hill/White Oak Basketball Tournament on Saturday.
Pine Tree held a slim 37-36 lead at halftime.
Ashad Walker led Tyler with 22 points. Other scorers for the Lions were Kyron Key (15), Tank Brooks (14), TJ Gilliam (5), Marquette Martin 6), Bryson Hill (4), Xavier Tatum (4), La’Marcus Lamb (4), Jabari Harris (3) and Montrell Wade (3) and Marquette Mosley (2).
Daryuus Gray scored 33 and Dealyn Evans added 22 in the loss for the Pirates. Cameron Spence and Jeremiah Blinks scored two apiece, and Nate Adkins contributed a free throw.
The Lions improved to 8-3 on the season and will play in the Cedar Hill Tournament Dec. 9-11. Tyler’s next home game is Tuesday, Dec. 14 against Longview.
The Tyler Lady Lions (6-8) are scheduled to host Commerce at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at the THS Gymnasium. The Lady Lions participated in the Burleson Tournament last weekend, scoring wins over Willis (59-49) and Irving (91-15) while falling to Waco University (43-34) and Burleson (47-44).