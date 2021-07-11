Sage Hoover, Emory Rains’ standout pitcher, was named the Class 3A Player of the Year, while her coach Scott Delozier was voted Coach of the Year on the Texas Sports Writers Association All-State Softball Team, the organization announced on Saturday.
Also, state tournament team Bullard had two players on the first team in Class 4A — outfielder Kaylee Paul and designated player/flex Hadi Fults. Union Grove outfielder Jocy Saurez was on the top team in Class 2A.
The players were selected by TSWA members based on nominations from coaches and media members.
CLASS 3ADelozier led the Lady Cats to their second consecutive state championship in 2021, recording a 39-1 record. Rains also won the title in 2019.
Hoover, a senior, had a record of 23-0 in the circle, while hitting .375.
Joining Hoover on the first team was teammate Chanlee Oakes at first base. Diboll’s Kayla Palomino (pitcher), Skyler Martin (catcher) and Hailey Fuentes (shortstop) were also first-teamers as well as Elysian Fields’ utility player Mary Frances Ellis.
Area players on the second team were Troup pitcher Lindsay Davis, Rains second baseman Avery Songer and utility player Piper Morton of West Rusk.
On the third team were Rains shortstop Leo Terry and Hughes Springs outfielder Emma McKinney.
Earning honorable mention from the Piney Woods were: Edgewood — Riley Price (pitcher); Elysian Fields — Kailyn Clynch (catcher), Christen Smith (third base); Emory Rains — Sarah Coffman (catcher), Mia Caison (third base), Landry Lewers (utility); Grand Saline — Kinlee Rumfield (pitcher); Harmony — Analese Cano (pitcher), Kinzee Settles (catcher); Hughes Springs — Maggie Page (pitcher), Karmen Searcy (shortstop), Shea Nelson (third base);Ore City — Anna Green (pitcher), Emily Hoosier (catcher); Troup — Mia Beason (first base), Bailey Blanton (shortstop), Jessie Minniz (outfield); West Rusk — Lilly Waddell (pitcher), Natalie Christy (outfield); and White Oak — Morgan Benge (pitcher), Larkin Daniels (pitcher), Lexi Dodson (catcher), Kelsi Wingo (first base), Emma Purcell (second base), Lillian Scalia (outfield).
CLASS 4AJoining Paul and Fults on the first team was Longview Spring Hill utility player Sam Schott and Caddo Mills shortstop Kaydee Bennett.
Area players earning second team were North Lamar pitcher Jaycie Hall and Paris utility player Jordan Andrade.
Two Bullard (second baseman Claire Cannon and shortstop Gabby Nichols) and Carthage (utility Natalie Dinnerville and DP/Flex Karsyn Isbell) earned third-team honors.
Earning honorable mention from the East Texas were: Brownsboro — utility Trinity Hawkins; Bullard — pitcher Anistyn Foster; Caddo Mills — utility Maddie Cook; Carthage — shortstop Ashton Jones; Chapel Hill — shortstop Kylei Griffin; Gilmer — pitcher Sarah Phillips, shortstop Ryleigh Larkins; Kilgore — third baseman Bailey Hedges, outfielder Jaycie Villanueva; Lindale — shortstop Elizabeth Watkins; North Lamar — first baseman Karsyn Iltis; and Texarkana Pleasant Grove — Adison Koller.
CLASS 5A
Maddie Melton, a senior pitcher who helped lead Hallsville to the state tournament, earned second-team honors.
On the third team were Sulphur Springs pitcher Crimson Bryant and Hallsville catcher Sara Houston.
Area players making honorable mention were Jacksonville catcher Kylie McCown, outfielder Grace Abercrombie and utility Asija Canady; Whitehouse second baseman Avery Taylor and outfielder Katie Jones; Mount Pleasant shortstop Carson Zachary and outfileder Jalissa Alvarez; Hallsville shortstop Kammie Walker, third baseman Anahi Ramirez and outfielder Danyelle Molina; and Marshall shortstop Margaret Truelove.
CLASS 2AJoining Lady Saurez on the 2A team was teammate Katelyn Vaughn, a utility player, on the second-team. Other area players on the second squad were Como-Pickton pitcher Mattison Buster, Beckville second baseman Lexi Barr and Kerens outfielder McKenzie Bancroft.
Two Union Grove players earned honorable mention — catcher Mia Rust and third baseman Sydney Chamberlain. Two Martin Mill’s players were HM as well — pitcher Madi Gurley and shortstop Katie Lindsey.
Other area players that were honorable mention were Garrison pitcher Chloe Reneau and Kerens teammates Madison Brumit (first base) and Kendaee Lynch (honorable mention).
CLASS 1AFruitvale catcher Hayli Schnick was honorable mention in Class 2A.
