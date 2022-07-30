Three District 10-6A players earned all-state honors on one of the first three teams with the release of the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 6A All-State Baseball Team.
Rockwall-Heath’s Jett Williams was named the first-team shortstop. He hit .418 with seven home runs, 51 runs, 10 doubles, eight triples, 43 RBIS, 24 stolen bases and just seven strikeouts. Williams was selected in the first round (No. 14 overall) in the MLB Draft by the New York Mets.
Rockwall-Heath pitcher Jonny Lowe was a second-team selection. Low was 8-0 with a 1.22 ERA with 68 strikeouts and 16 walks in 51.1 innings.
Rockwall pitcher Cade Crossland earned third-team honors. Crossland was 10-1 with a 1.53 ERA with 83 strikeouts.
Southlake Carroll pitcher Griffin Herring was the Player of the Year. Herring was 13-1 with a 0.24 earned run average in leading the Dragons to the state title. The LSU commit struck out 145 in 87 innings. He had a stretch of 47.1 scoreless innings and was 6-0 in the postseason. Southlake Carroll’s Larry Vucan was named the Coach of the Year.
———
FIRST TEAM
Pitchers – Griffin Herring, Southlake Carroll, sr.; Aidan Coleman, San Antonio Reagan, jr.; Kellen Gradisar, Fort Bend Ridge Point, jr.
Reliever – Will Boylan, Coppell, sr.
Catcher – (tie) Caleb Boswell, Odessa Permian, jr.; Evan Aslaksen, Clear Falls, sr.
First baseman – Cole Johnson, Lake Travis, jr.
Second baseman – Marco Villanueva, Laredo Alexander, sr.
Shortstop – Jett Williams, Rockwall-Heath, sr.
Third baseman – Ciro Benavides, Laredo Alexander, sr.
Outfielders – Jace LaViolette, Katy Tompkins, sr.; Kasen Wells, Smithson Valley, sr.; (tie) Britton Moore, San Antonio Reagan, sr.; Trey Duffield, Houston Strake Jesuit, sr.
Designated hitter – Owen Proksch, Southlake Carroll, sr.
Player of the year – Herring, Southlake Carroll
Coach of the year – Larry Vucan, Southlake Carroll
SECOND TEAM
Pitchers – Gabriel Cook, San Antonio Stevens, jr.; Tate Evans, Flower Mound Marcus, sr.; Johnny Lowe, Rockwall-Heath, sr.
Reliever – Magnus Nelson, Austin Westlake, jr.
Catcher – (tie) Julius Ramirez, PSJA, jr.; Dillon Lopez, San Antonio O’Connor, jr.
First baseman – Jack Little, Katy Tompkins, sr.
Second baseman – David Medina, Aldine MacArthur, jr.
Shortstop – Wilson Woodcox, Houston Lamar, sr.
Third baseman – (tie) Ridge Morgan, Round Rock Westwood, soph.; Mike Dattalo, Keller, sr.
Outfielders – Christian Fernandez, South Grand Prairie, sr.; Matthew Brooks, Round Rock Cedar Ridge, sr.; Stone Gomez, Weslaco, soph.
Designated hitter – (tie) Charlie Atkinson, Cinco Ranch, jr.; Vinny Cano, PSJA, soph.
THIRD TEAM
Pitchers – Lucas Moore, Katy, jr.; Brayden Sharp, The Woodlands, jr.; (tie) Cade Crossland, Rockwall, sr.; Trevor Esparza, Katy Tompkins, sr.
Reliever – Grady Moore, Weatherford, sr.
Catcher – Conner Bennett, Oak Ridge, jr.
First baseman – (tie) Travis Bragg, Clear Falls, sr.; Chase Shores, Midland Legacy, sr.; Dayton Tockey, Weatherford, sr.
Second baseman – Fisher Polydoroff, Keller, soph.
Shortstop – (tie) Ryne Farber, San Antonio Johnson, jr.; Jalin Flores, San Antonio Brandeis, sr.; Chae Mora, Tomball, sr.
Third baseman – (tie) Juan Guzman, Alvin Shadow Creek, sr.; Riley Nelson, Trophy Club Byron Nelson, sr.
Outfielders – Jake Duer, Flower Mound Marcus, sr.; Viggo Lopez, PSJA, sr.; Kayson Cunningham, San Antonio Johnson, fr.
Designated hitter – Zach Spradling, Hays Consolidated, sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Pitchers – Tim Arguello, Smithson Valley, sr.; Alec Beversdorf, Clear Falls, jr.; Lucas Davenport, Prosper, sr.; Zach Erdman, Keller, sr.; Charlie Feris, Cypress Ranch, sr.; Caden Ferraro, Pearland, jr.; Joey Gamez, Laredo Nixon, sr.; Collin McKinney, Clear Creek, sr.; Hayden Morris, Oak Ridge, jr.; Adrian Najar, South Grand Prairie, sr.; Hunter Nichols, Ridge Point, sr.; Brian Panneton, Tomball Memorial, sr.; Alex Renfrow, Cypress Ranch, sr.; Mason Ruiz, Bryan, sr.; Garrett Stratton, Houston Strake Jesuit, sr.; Adam Troy, Summer Creek, sr.; Preston Watkins, Deer Park, sr.
Catchers – Brayden Buchanan, Vandegrift, jr.; Easton Carmichael, Prosper, sr.; Ethan Gonzalez, Smithson Valley, jr.; Trace Holcomb, Weatherford, sr.; Hudson Hutcheson, Wolfforth Frenship, soph.; Grant Simpson, Keller, sr.; Mac Rose, Rockwall, jr.; Tanner Wells, Harker Heights, sr.
First basemen – Keegan Handal, Tomball, sr.; Joshua Ibe, Cypress Ranch, sr.; Carter Olson, Mansfield Lake Ridge, sr.; Armani Raygoza, El Paso Americas, sr.; Noah Wilson, Cy-Fair, sr.; Travis Vlasek, Ridge Point, jr.
Second basemen – Ryan Black, Mansfield Lake Ridge, sr.; Chase Bourgeois, Clear Falls, sr.; Caleb Castle, Clear Lake, sr.; Alex Dunegan, Cy-Fair, sr.; Logan Elefson, The Woodlands, jr.; Jackson Harrell, Vista Ridge, jr.; Zachary Jimenez, San Antonio Johnson, sr.
Shortstops – Christopher Casares, Weslaco, sr.; Easton Culp, Harker Heights, sr.; Jaden Flores, Garland Naaman Forest, sr.; Matthew Gula, Round Rock Westwood, sr.; Kaeden Kent, Lake Travis, sr.; Ethan Mendoza, Southlake Carroll, jr.; Josh Munoz, Los Fresnos, jr.; Brayden Randle, Rockwall, jr.; Clay Richardson, Houston Strake Jesuit, jr.; Antonelli Savattere, Rowlett, sr.; Anthony Silva, San Antonio Clark, sr.; Justin Vossos, Ridge Point, sr.
Third basemen – Jason Flores, Garland Naaman Forest, soph.; Dylan Garcia, Weslaco, jr.; Isaac Herrera, El Paso Eastwood, sr.; Jayson Jones, Denton Braswell, sr.; Mateo Lamas, Spring Westfield, sr.; Gavin Rutherford, Cinco Ranch, jr.
Outfielders – Aiden Baumann, New Braunfels, sr.; Brody Boushey, Prosper, sr.; Nolan Bushko, Eaton, sr.; Rocco Garza-Gongora, Laredo Alexander, sr.; Kendall George, Humble Atascosita, jr.; Blake Hansen, Cinco Ranch, sr.; Dasan Harris, Plano East, jr.; Xavier Hirsch, Mansfield, sr.; Jaxon Kirkhuff, Rowlett, sr.; Coldon Kiser, Frenship, sr.; Braylon Payne, Fort Bend Elkins, soph.; Luke Sasser, San Antonio Reagan, jr.; Caden Sorrell, Flower Mound Marcus, jr.; Gabe Watson, Waco Midway, sr.; Jake Williams, Weatherford, sr.
TWITTER: @BrandonOSports