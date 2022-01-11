ARP — Arp head basketball coach Joe Crawford was going for career win No. 400 in the 7-Mile Rivalry against Troup on Tuesday night at John Parker Mills Gymnasium.
Instead, it was the Troup picking up its first District 16-3A win and head coach Darin Harley picking up career win No. 403 as Troup took a 50-38 victory over Arp.
“Our kids were definitely ready for tonight because this is the 7-Mile Rivalry, and I was a graduate of Troup, so I know all about it,” Harley said. “We played very competitive the last two games and had leads in the second and let them slip away. When we got a lead this time, we talked a lot about that. We went through a little rough stretch where we were kind of feeling like we were the last two games. We said no, it’s not going to happen tonight, and we gutted it up. We started executing and we got the win.”
Harley picked up his 400th career victory on Dec. 28 in an 81-34 win over Kennard.
After Troup took an early lead on Tuesday with a layup by Trae Davis, Arp got a 3-pointer from Kadaylon Williams. With the score tied at 5-5, Logan Womack and Bracey Cover each hit triples to make the score 11-5 before Tristen Robbins knocked down consecutive threes to tie the score at 11.
Troup ended the first quarter on a 7-0 run to lead 17-11 an extended the run to 15-0 to stretch the lead to 26-11 in the second quarter.
Williams guided an 8-2 run to end the half to cut the score to 28-19 at halftime.
After Troup opened the third quarter with a triple by Womack, Williams guided a 9-0 Arp run to cut the score to 31-28 before a 3-pointer by Troup’s Carson Davenport. Troup led 36-29 after the third quarter.
Troup extended the lead to 40-29 early in the fourth quarter and held Arp scoreless for nearly four minutes.
Both student sections were vocal on Tuesday night, and Arp’s students held up a sign displaying the 29-7 score of the football game in October.
“They have a student section, and they did a white out,” Harley said. “Our kids found out about it on the Snapchat or whatever they do, so we said we would have a black out. That says all you need to know about how this rivalry is.”
Davis led Troup with 13 points. Cover and Womack each had 12 points and six assists. Trevor Padia had 8 points. Davenport scored 3 points, and Colby Turner added 2 points and 10 rebounds.
Williams led Arp with 18 points and also grabbed seven rebounds. Robbins had eight points Robert Draper had 7 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and four steals. A.J. Arrington and Colin George had 2 points each, and Blake Florence added 1 point.
Crawford’s next chance at win No. 400 will be when Arp (2-2 in district) goes to Class 3A No. 7 Tatum on Friday. Troup (1-3 in district) will host Elysian Fields on Friday.