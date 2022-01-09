BRENHAM — TJC made it a weekend sweep of South Zone opponents by capturing a 58-43 win over Blinn College on Sunday in a Region XIV Conference basketball game.
On Saturday, the Apaches defeated Coastal Bend 77-64 in Beeville.
Tyler Junior College (10-6, 5-1) returns to play on Wednesday, hosting Paris Junior College at Wagstaff Gymnasium. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. The Buccaneers (9-9, 2-5) travel to Beeville on Wednesday to face Coastal Bend in a 7 p.m. start.
The Apaches started fast, jetting out to a 31-16 halftime lead. Both teams scored 27 points in the second half.
Corey Camper led the Apaches with 14 points with Chris Okeke (13) and Parker Grant (10) also in double figures.
Others scoring for TJC were Jestin Porter (7), Ashton Howard (4), Isaac Agular (4), Taevon Anderson (3), Taban Bullen (2) and Sean Franklin (1).
The Apaches were 4 of 6 from the free throw line, while the Bucs were 6 of 6.
TJC hit eight 3-pointers — Camper (4), Porter (2), Anderson (1) and Okeke (1).
Leading Blinn was guard Calvin Carpenter, who tallied 15 points. Freshman center Alex Tsynkevich followed with 10.