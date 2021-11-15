The Apache Ladies were in Florida and the Apaches were home in Texas.
No matter the location, both Tyler Junior College soccer teams captured wins during the first day of NJCAA Division I National Soccer Tournament action.
The TJC women, the two-time defending national champions and winners of 48 consecutive matches, scored a 4-0 victory over Motlow State (Tennessee) at Falcon Soccer Stadium on the Daytona State College campus in Daytona Beach, Florida.
The TJC men, after having dropped its first game in the last two national tourneys, registered a 1-0 victory over Western Texas at Pat Hartley Soccer Complex on the TJC campus.
Both teams are off on Tuesday before returning to pool play on Wednesday.
MEN'S TOURNAMENT
The No. 4 Apaches (17-2) got going early and then played stout defense to hold off No. 9 Western Texas (11-3-1).
In the 17th minute, Tristan Singh, a sophomore from Bryanston, South Africa, scored a goal off an assist from Tyger Smalls, a freshman from Bury St. Edmunds, England.
"I thought we were not quite as sharp as we want to be," said TJC coach Steve Clements, who has led the Apaches to six national championships. "That happens to a lot of teams on the first day of this tournament — I think there is a lot of nerves for whatever reasons. I felt like the second half was a little better than the first.
"That team (Western Texas) works hard. They don't quit. They are well-coached and do a great job."
Aidan Leak was in goal for the clean sheet, making seven saves. Joao Mesquita was in goal for the Westerners, making one save.
Other starters for Tyler were Dominik Kurija, Oliver Plusnin, Antonio Biggs, Issaka Salifu, Jonathan Martinez, Louis Flores, Iker Gallardo, Jozo Cancar and Frederick Heise.
Other starters for WT were Dimitrios Leonoglou, Oghenetega Agberhiere, Jorge Amaya, Ronaldo Banks, Eduardo Ruiz, Roberto Ordonez, Shamour Mclean, Jamol Williams, Bladimir Cueveas and Juan Romero.
Western Texas is scheduled to play No. 5 Iowa Lakes (17-3-1) at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. TJC will meet Iowa Lakes at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The winner of Pool D advances to the semifinals, which are scheduled for Friday.
In the first match of the day, No. 1 Salt Lake (Utah) defeated No. 12 Harford (Maryland) 3-0. Scoring goals were Kai Phillip (Azriel Johnson), Omar Gomez (unassisted) and Santiago Delfino (unassisted). Christian Olivares was in goal and made two saves.
No. 2 Cowley County (Kansas) downed No. 11 LSU-Eunice (Louisiana) 1-0 on a goal by Masaya Sekiguchi (unassisted). Rafael Furlani was in goal and made four saves.
In the third match, No. 3 Iowa Western defeated No. 10 Coffeyville (Kansas), 6-2. Six different Reivers scored — Giorgio Probo (Maruki Kawahara assist), Ibrahim Conde (unassisted), Diego Quintana (Evan Southern assist), Southern (unassisted), Kawahara (Conde assist) and Junior Casillas (unassited).
Yuta Ishizuka was in goal.
Scoring for the Red Ravens were Christian Miranda-Cordeiro (unassisted) and Pedro Branco (unassisted).
Games scheduled for Tuesday include: No. 8 Daytona State (Florida) vs. No. 12 Harford, 10 a.m.; No. 7 Arizona Western vs. No. 11 LSU-Eunice, 12:30 p.m.; No. 6 Laramie County (Wyoming) vs. No. 10 Coffeyville, 3 p.m.; and No. 5 Iowa Lakes vs. No. 9 Western Texas, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday's games include: No. 1 Salt Lake vs. No. 8 Daytona State, 10 a.m.; No. 2 Cowley County vs. No. 7 Arizona Western, 12:30 p.m.; No. 3 Iowa Western vs. No. 6 Laramie County, 3 p.m.; and No. 4 Tyler vs. No. 5 Iowa Lakes, 5:30 p.m.
WOMEN
The Apache Ladies moved to 22-0 on the season. Scoring goals for TJC against the Tennessee team were Bry Walker (Esalenna Galekhutle), Kassandra Leonce (unassisted), Tami Groenedijk (Rocio Fernandez) and Tessa Thornton (Galekhutle).
Daniella Wilken started in goal for TJC, playing 87 minutes. Mia Lila played the final three minutes.
Others starters for Tyler were Mady Hatch, Kristen Fuentes, Alexandra Gonclaves, Hana Masuko, Ally Stickney and Meghan Romines.
The Lady Bucks fall to 13-3-1.
Navarro, the No. 11 seed, and No. 2 Seminole State (Oklahoma) tied 0-0, but the Lady Bulldogs fell on penalty kicks. No. 10 Rose State (Oklahoma) stunned No. 3 Eastern Florida State 1-0; and No. 9 Butler (Kansas) upset No. 4 Iowa Western 1-0.
Matches scheduled for Tuesday include: No. 8 Monroe College (New York) vs. No. 12 Motlow State, 8:30 a.m.; No. 7 Snow (Utah) vs. No. 11 Navarro, 11 a.m.; No. 6 Hill vs. No. 10 Rose State, 1:30 p.m.; and No. 5 Salt Lake vs. No. 9 Butler, 4 p.m.
Wednesday's matches are: No. 1 Tyler vs. No. 8 Monroe, 8:30 a.m.; No. 2 Seminole State vs. No. 7 Snow, 11 a.m.; No. 3 Eastern Florida State vs. No. 6 Hill, 1:30 p.m.; and No. 4 Iowa Western vs. No. 5 Salt Lake, 4 p.m.