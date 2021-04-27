The No. 1 Apache Ladies captured their second win this season over bitter rival Navarro on Tuesday in a Region XIV women's soccer game at Pat Hartley Soccer Complex.
Tyler Junior College stayed unbeaten with a 3-2 win over the No. 11 Bulldogs.
TJC is 8-0 on the season and 7-0 in conference. Navarro, which paused its season due to COVID-19, is 1-2 overall and 1-2 in conference. The Apache Ladies defeated the Bulldogs, 3-1, in the season opener on April 2 in Corsicana. NC did not play again until Sunday, a 7-0 win over Northeast Texas CC in Mount Pleasant.
Navarro took a 1-0 lead at the three-minute mark as Rafiatu Alhassan scored unassisted.
About 27 minutes later, TJC tied the game at 1-1 as Hitomi Yamaue, off an assist from Viki Adam, scored.
The Apache Ladies took a 2-1 lead at 37:38 of the first half as Natalie Martinez scored. She was assisted by Candela Velasquez.
At 51:56 of the second half, Navarro tied the game at 2-2 as the Bulldogs scored another unassisted goal, this time by Guinevere Borja.
Less than five minutes later, TJC took back the lead, 3-2, as Noira VanDerPutt scored off an assist from Mukarama Abdulai.
From there, the Apache Ladies played defense to capture the win.
TJC coach Corey Rose praised the defensive play of Yamaue and Isabel Kopp.
Ayana Aoyagi was in goal for the Apache Ladies for the final 85 minutes. She had two saves and gave up one goal.
Grace Staunton was the goalkeeper for Navarro, making seven saves and allowing the three goals.
Tyler had 10 shots to Navarro's four. TJC had five corner kicks to NC's three.
The Apache Ladies return to play on Friday, hosting LSU-Eunice in a 5 p.m. game. The men's teams will play at 7 p.m.
Navarro is scheduled to host Paris at 4 p.m. Thursday.