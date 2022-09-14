The TJC soccer teams combined to score a 12-0 win over Paris Junior College on a pleasant Wednesday evening in a Region XIV Conference soccer doubleheader at Pat Hartley Soccer Complex.
Both Tyler Junior College squads will play at home on Saturday, hosting Blinn College in a DH. The Apache Ladies play at 1:30 p.m., followed by the Apaches at 4 p.m.
Paris is slated to travel to Lufkin to meet Angelina on Saturday (women at 5 p.m., followed by men at 7 p.m.).
WOMEN
Esalenna Galekhutle scored two goals and Riley Massey had a goal and an assist as the Apache Ladies stay unbeaten on the season with a 7-0 victory over the Lady Dragons.
TJC, ranked No. 2 in the nation, goes to 7-0 on the season and 4-0 in conference. PJC fall to 3-3 and 1-3.
Tyler took a 3-0 lead in the first half. Scoring goals were Taylor Conway, Adizatu Mustapha and Galekhutle (Massey assist).
The Apache Ladies kept the pressure on in the second half as Natasha Jensen, Galekhutle and Massey scored goals. Paris also had an own goal.
Daniella Wilken was in goal for the clean sheet. She had four saves.
TJC had 16 shots to the Lady Dragons' seven. The Apache Ladies had four corner kicks, while Paris did not have a CK.
MEN
TJC coach Steve Clements said it was the first time his team has played a complete game this season. He was very pleased with the effort and performance.
The Apaches, ranked No 8, defeated the Dragons 5-0. Tyler goes to 3-1-1 overall and 3-1 in conference. Paris falls to 3-3-1 and 1-3.
D'andre Williams scored two goals and Luis Flores had two assists to lead the TJC scoring attack. Aidan Leak was in goal for the clean sheet, making five saves.
Tyler took a 3-0 lead in the first half as Tai Reece Chisholm (Flores assist), Henrique Bueno (Mydas Smalls assist) and Williams (Flores) scored goals.
In the second half, Ryley Smith (Tony Ngombi assist) and Williams (Marc Triet assist) scored goals.
TJC had 19 shots compared to Paris' seven. The Apaches had four corner kicks to the Dragons' two.