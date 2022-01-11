TJC President Dr. Juan Mejia said in the summer of 2021 that his goal was for all athletics at Tyler Junior College to compete on the Division I level.
On Wednesday, that goal was met as the TJC men's golf program will transition to NJCAA Division I.
TJC athletic Kevin Vest said the men's golf program will compete at the NJCAA Division I level effective with the 2022-2023 academic year. The Apache golf team has previsouly competed at the Division II level.
The move aligns the golf program with all other TJC programs at the Division I level, including the Apache baseball program which made the transition last fall.
"This is new territory for TJC golf and to say the least, we are excited about the move," said veteran head coach Sandy Terry. "This move will align us with the rest of our department and with the rest of the state of Texas where we were the only Division II team."
The TJC athletic department has produced 66 national titles in its rich history, including seven in men's golf.
"We are grateful for the support of President Dr. Juan Mejia and our wonderful Board of Trustees as we continue to identify ways to provide the best student-athlete experience and compete at the highest level of junior college athletics," Vest said. "As with all decisions in our department the primary focus is to provide and expand opportunities for our student-athletes, both while they are here and to move on. We believe this move does just that."
The Apache men's golf team will compete in their final Division II season this spring. Last season the Apaches finished sixth at the NJCAA National Championships.
TJC competes in baseball, men's and women's basketball, football, men's and women's golf, men's and women's soccer, softball, men's and women's tennis and volleyball.