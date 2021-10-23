After consecutive games against out-of-state opponents, the Apaches take on a Texas rival on Saturday, hosting No. 15 Blinn College in a Southwest Junior College Football Conference game.
Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
Pregame activities for Tyler Junior College are slated to begin at 2 p.m., including the crowning of the Homecoming Queen and King on Earl Campbell Field.
The Apaches are 3-3 overall and 2-2 in SWJCFC after last week’s 49-13 loss to New Mexico Military in Roswell, New Mexico.
This is the final home game of the regular season for Tyler with road games set for Cisco (3 p.m., Oct. 30) and Kilgore (3 p.m., Nov. 6).
Blinn is coming off a 21-14 upset of Trinity Valley last week in Brenham. The Buccaneers are 4-2 overall and 3-3 in conference.
Joshua Berry (a University of South Florida transfer) scored on a 24-yard run with 5:30 on the clock in the fourth quarter to break at 14-14 tie.
TJC quarterback General Booty is second in the nation, averaging 288.3 yards a game. The freshman from Allen has thrown for 19 TD passes, although he was picked off three times last week against NMMI, which doubled his turnovers.
Linebacker Xavier Benson leads the TJC defense, averaging 10 tackles per game.
Other games scheduled for Saturday include: Navarro (3-4, 1-4) at No. 8 Trinity Valley (5-1, 3-1), 1 p.m.; Gordon’s Prep at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (2-4, 1-4), 1 p.m.; No. 7 Snow (Utah) (8-1) at Kilgore (3-3, 2-3), 3 p.m.; and Cisco (3-3, 2-2) at No. 5 New Mexico Military (6-0, 4-0), 3 p.m.
SMOKE SIGNALS: The 2021 NJCAA Division III World Series champion Tyler Junior College Apaches are scheduled to receive their national championship rings in a ceremony at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium. Game 1 of the Black/Gold Fall Series is scheduled to begin at noon. Games 2 and 3 are slated for Sunday, with the first game set to begin at 1 p.m. Games 4 and 5 (if necessary) are set for Wednesday (noon). ... Gates to Rose Stadium will open at 1:30 p.m. and tickets are available by visiting the Apache Ticketing Site (apache athletics.com). Reserved seats ($7) are not sold at the stadium and must be purchased online. General admission ($5) can be bought at the gate. ... Fans will want to arrive early to enjoy the Homecoming festivities. The Alumni Association Tailgate will take place beginning at noon at the East Texas Fairgrounds Activities Center, Building C, located on Fair Park Drive close to the Fairgrounds Front Street entrance. Look for the TJC Alumni Association tent outside. There is parking behind the building. Pre-registration is requested by going to apacheathletics.com. ... The traditional Rim March by the Apache Belles and Apache Band will begin at 2:10 p.m. ... Earlier in the day, Apache fans can cheer on the #14 ranked TJC volleyball team as they play Coastal Bend College at noon at Wagstaff Gymnasium.