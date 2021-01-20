After having their season cut short last year before heading to the national basketball tournament, the Apache Ladies start 2021 ranked No. 10 in the nation.
Tyler Junior College opens its season at 6 p.m. Friday against McLennan Community College at Wagstaff Gymnasium in Tyler. TJC's Trenia Tillis Hoard will begin her 21st season as head coach of the Apache Ladies.
TJC's statement about fans at games: In coordination with the Tyler Junior College administration, at this time the only people allowed into Wagstaff Gym during competition will be student-athletes, coaches, and necessary staff and game personnel. In response to competition without spectators, we have been working to make sure that we can provide a quality livestream to allow fans to watch games online during this time. We will provide a live video stream through the TJC Apache Athletics YouTube Channel with scoreboard information as well as audio play-by-play from Bill Coates and 92.1 ESPN East Texas and KTBB Sports.
In the NJCAA preseason poll that was released on Tuesday, Trinity Valley Community College is ranked No. 1, while TJC is No. 10.
In between the women's basketball powerhouses are: No. 2 Northwest Florida State; No. 3 South Plains (Texas); No. 4 Shelton State (Alabama); No. 5 Chipola (Florida); No. 6 Central Arizona; No. 7 South Georgia Technical; No. 8 Jones (Mississippi) and No. 9 Gulf Coast State (Florida). Blinn College (Texas) is No. 16.
In 2020 final poll, TVCC was No. 1 and TJC was No. 17 entering the national tournament at Lubbock Christian University in Lubbock.
Following Friday's game, the Apache Ladies are scheduled to meet Collin College at 4 p.m. Saturday in Plano and Ranger College at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.