Four Apaches hit in double figure, but it wasn’t enough as Tyler Junior College fell to Panola College, 77-62, on Wednesday in Carthage.
TJC lost its fourth straight game to fall to 14-14 overall and 9-9 in Region XIV conference play. The Ponies improve to 21-9 and 12-7.
Jestin Porter led the Apaches with 14 points, followed by Corey Camper (13), Taevon Anderson (10) and Parker Grant (10).
Isaac Jackson paced the Ponies with 29 points with teammates Rodney Johnson Jr. and Troy Hupstead with 10 points apiece.
Also scoring for TJC were Chris Okeke (4), Ashton Howard (3), Isaac Aguiar (3), Ange Dibwa (3) and Taban Bullen (2).
TJC plays its final regular season home game on Saturday, hosting Bossier Parish on Sophomore Day. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
It was the final regular season game for Panola.
The Region XIV Tournament is next week at John Alexander Gymnasium in Jacksonville. The men’s tournament begins on Tuesday with the women starting on Wednesday.