Six Apache Ladies hit in double figures as No. 11 Tyler Junior College scored a 120-70 Region XIX women's basketball victory over Coastal Bend on Saturday in Beeville.
The victory clinches the No. 2 seed for Tyler as the Apache Ladies compete in the Region XIV Tournament next week in Jacksonville.
TJC (18-3, 13-3) is scheduled to play at 6 p.m. Wednesday against No. 7 seed Jacksonville College in a quarterfinals matchup. All tournament games are scheduled for John Alexander Gymnasium on the old Lon Morris College campus.
Coastal Bend (4-18, 2-14) will play host to Bossier Parish in the playin game on Monday in Beeville for the right to advance to the tourney as the No. 8 seed. The No. 8 seed will play No. 1 Trinity Valley at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
In Saturday's game, Nala Hemingway led the Apache Ladies with 23 points. Veonce Powell and Nadechka Laccen each scored 17 points, followed by Tia Morgan and Debbie Ogayemi with 15 points apiece. Taryn Wills added 10 points.
Others scoring for TJC were Daijah Torns (6), Jasmine Payne (6), Clara Rotich (4), Brianna Garrett (4) and Khia Garett (3).
Savanna Smith led the Lady Cougars with 16 points with teammates Cierra Zapata and Brianna Martinez hitting 13 points each.