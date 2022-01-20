After capturing a couple of key wins on Wednesday, the Tyler Junior College basketball teams take on tough opponents on Saturday.
The No. 7 Apache Ladies (16-2, 6-0), fresh off a 66-62 win over No. 4 Trinity Valley in Athens, tangle with No. 20 Panola College (13-3, 4-2) at Wagstaff Gymnasium. Tipoff is 2 p.m.
The Apaches (12-8, 7-3), after defeating Navarro 63-58, take on rival and No. 4 Kilgore College (17-1, 7-1) at Masters Gymnasium in Kilgore. Tipoff is slated for 4 p.m.
Other Region XIV women's results on Wednesday were: Kilgore 83, Bossier Parish 63; Paris 79, Coastal Bend 42; and Blinn 80, Angelina 69.
The women's schedule on Saturday includes (all 2 p.m. scheduled starts): Angelina (12-5, 2-4) at Coastal Bend (2-16, 0-7); Trinity Valley (13-2, 4-1) at Blinn (16-1, 5-1); and Paris (6-10, 2-3) at Bossier Parish (9-8, 2-5). The Kilgore (15-4, 5-2) at Jacksonville (4-9, 1-6) game was postponed.
Other Region XIV men's results on Wednesday were: Angelina 84, Victoria 47; Bossier Parish 77, Paris 64; Blinn 72, Lamar State-Port Arthur 71; Lee 97, Jacksonville 46; and Panola 95, Trinity Valley 85.
The men's schedule on Saturday includes (all 4 p.m. scheduled starts): Lee (14-4, 6-2) at Blinn (11-10, 4-6); Bossier Parish (11-7, 5-4) at Trinity Valley (9-8, 4-4); Panola (16-5, 7-3) at Navarro (11-8, 5-4); Victoria (1-16, 1-9) at Coastal Bend (4-14, 2-7); and Lamar State-Port Arthur (12-8, 5-5) at Angelina (8-8, 4-3).
SMOKE SIGNALS: Following Saturday's game, the Apaches Ladies meet Paris Junior College in a makeup game at 5:30 p.m. Monday in Paris. ... The Apaches play again on Jan. 29, hosting Panola College in a 4 p.m. contest. ... The TJC and UT Tyler baseball teams will meet in a scrimmage on Saturday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field. The contest has a noon start. ... The Apaches open their regular season on Jan. 29, hosting Centenary in a 1 p.m. first pitch at Mike Carter.