It was the Sixth Annual "Ugly Christmas Sweater" game hosted by TJC basketball Coach Trenia Tillis Hoard and her Apache Ladies.
There may have been some "ugly" sweaters around Wagstaff Gymnasium, but the way the Tyler Junior College team played it was absolutely beautiful.
The No. 12 Apache Ladies jumped out early and cruised to a 99-51 victory over North American University on Sunday.
"This is something we have fun with each season," said Tillis Hoard, who donned a sweater with a Christmas tree trimmed in gold tinsel and garland.
The Apache Ladies then showed why they are one of the top teams in the country.
Daijah Torns, a 6-3 sophomore from Austin, led the way with 18 points, while Destinee Moore, a 6-4 freshman from Shreveport, Louisiana, had 10 rebounds.
TJC jetted out to a 32-13 first quarter lead over the visitors from Stafford, near Houston.
Nadechka Laccen, a 5-6 guard from San Juan, Puerto Rico, added 17 points with Tia Morgan, a 5-6 guard from Chicago, hitting 16 points.
Tillis Hoard said she was pleased with the way her team concluded the first half of the season, especially playing a tough schedule which included games with Collin College and McLennan Community College. She said she felt her team needed the tough competition with looming games against Region XIV in January.
The Apache Ladies (10-2) will have another challenging contest after they return from the Christmas break on Dec. 27. TJC will travel to Ellisville, Mississippi to tangle with No. 3 Jones Country (Mississippi). Tillis Hoard said the game will be played either on Dec. 31 or Jan. 1.
The squads' next home game is on Jan. 5 against Jacksonville College.
For their game with the Lady Stallions, other contributors for Tyler were Shadiya Thomas (9 points), Nassarine William (8 points, 7 rebounds, 3 blocks), Emari Sidney (8 points, 6 of 6 at the free throw line, 5 rebounds), Trinittee Alexander (7 points, 4 rebounds), Taryn Wills (6 points, 5 rebounds), Deborah Ggayemi (4 points, 5 rebounds), Moore (4 points) and Brianna Garrett (2 points, 6 rebounds).
Three Lady Stallions scored all but one point for NAU. Mya Wright led her team with 18 points and 13 rebounds. Victoria Moore hit for 18 points with Mylasia Goldman adding 14. Kimberly Castillo score one point.