Inclement weather with snowflakes caused a change in the TJC baseball schedule.
One game was played on Saturday instead of a doubleheader as the Apaches scored an 8-4 win over Clarendon College at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field.
The DH was originally scheduled for Saturday, but early snow forced a late start and one game. Sunday's first game of the doubleheader is slated to begin at noon.
TJC improved to 7-1 on the season with the Bulldogs falling to 1-2.
Alex Merkel belted a two-run homer to pace the Apaches.
Brett Dingess (single, double), Colin Martin (2 singles) and Daniel Young (double, single) each had two hits for the Apaches with Martin driving in two runs. Dingess and Young each added RBIs.
Nich Anderson added a double and Robert Hines and Tres Thomas contributed singles.
Thomas scored two runs for the Apaches with Merkel, Dingess, Martin, Anderson, Young and Luke Johnson scoring one run apiece.
Thomas Wilhite got the start for TJC, going five innings and allowing two hits and two runs (1 earned) while striking out six and walking one. He was followed by Kolby Parker (2 innings, 3 hits, 2 runs, 2 earned, 1 walk, 3 strikeouts), Benjamin Wilson (1 inning, 0 hits, 0 runs, 2 walks, 3 strikeouts) and Nick Sestito (1 inning, 0 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks, 3 strikeouts).
Abel Reyes led the Bulldogs with two hits — single and triple with two RBIs. Jose Gutierrez, Cesar Koury (double) and Cedric Mitchell Jr. (double) added hits. Others driving in runs were Cesar Koury and Elias Koury. Scoring runs were Gutierrez, Mitchell, Cedrik Beaudry and Isaias Urriola.