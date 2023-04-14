WHITEHOUSE — Three Whitehouse student-athletes signed to compete at the collegiate level on Friday afternoon inside C.L. Nix Wildcat Arena.
Luke Neely will play soccer at Lindenwood University. Gabby Thompson will play soccer at North Central Texas College. Madyson Nunez will play volleyball at North Central Texas College.
After a standout career with the Wildcats, Neely will head to St. Charles, Missouri, to play Division I soccer.
“I really just love the coaching there,” Neely said. “They have a new head coach there. When I go to the campus, it feels more welcoming than any place I’ve ever been. I just really saw myself going there for the next four years.”
Neely finished with 57 goals and 13 assists in his career with the Wildcats. He was a two-time district Most Valuable Player and two-time team captain.
He said he will assume a center back role in college.
“It’s really exciting,” Neely said. “It’s been a dream of mine pretty much my whole life just to play at the highest level. I feel like I can be one of the new leaders in this program. We’re kind of starting a new era now, and I think I think I can be one of the main guys in that group to try to bring them to the next level.”
Neely said he plans to be a pre-chiropractic major.
Thompson will go right down the road to play for the very successful Apache Ladies.
“The main reason is it’s close to home,” Thompson said. “I don’t have to go extremely far. I started the recruitment journey pretty late, and they were able to give me the opportunity to continue to play in college, so I’m very grateful for them.
“It’s very exciting. I’ve played since I was 3, so it’s a great opportunity to get to continue to play because a lot of people don’t get that chance.”
Thompson is known for her speed and played all over the field for the LadyCats, but will likely be an attacking midfielder in college.
“Gabby is the kind of player every coach dreams of coaching,” Whitehouse girls soccer coach Wendy Knight said. “During her time here, she’s played every single position on the field.”
As a senior, Thompson had 12 goals and two assists. She had 26 goals and 13 assists in her career. She was the Offensive MVP in the district as a defender in her sophomore year. She was the Midfield MVP in the district as a junior. As a senior, when she even played some goalkeeper, she was the district’s Utility Player of the Year.
Thompson said she plans to major in kinesiology.
Nunez said the opportunity to continue her volleybal career at North Central Texas was one she couldn’t pass up.
“I’m very excited,” she said. “I broke down crying. I got that offer, and I took it. The coaches and the environment are great. They wanted me so bad when I went there, and they made me want to go there to finish my volleyball career.”
Nunez had 311 kills, 62 aces, 365 attempted blocks, 88 block kills and 300 digs.
“I’m hoping I can bring energy and winning,” Nunez said. “That’s what I love to do, having fun on the court and winning.”
Nunez said she plans to major in criminal justice.