Tyler Legacy (3-3, 1-1) at Mesquite Horn (1-5, 1-2)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday; E.H. Hanby Stadium, Mesquite
Notable
Legacy: RB Jamarion Miller (82 carries, 846 yards, 7 TDs; 15 catches, 124 yards, 1 TD) … RB Bryson Donnell (78 carries, 513 yards, 10 TDs; 21 catches, 287 yards, 3 TDs) … QB Bruce Bruckner (51 of 100, 608 yards, 5 TDs, 5 INT; 39 carries, 204 yards, 3 TDs) … DL Jordan Renaud (25 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 INT, 1 FF) … ATH Aaron Sears (29 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 FF, 1 FR) … OL Donavan Jordan … LB LaBrendo Flowers (29 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 FR) … LB Jett Stanger (39 tackles, 1 sack, 3 FF, 3 FR) … DB Jordan Ford (39 tackles, 3 FR, 3 INT, 3 TFL) … DB Cayden Starks (19 tackles) … WR LaDavion Butler … K Christian Baxter … WR Ja’Kaleb Turner (5 catches, 141 yards, 1 TD) … DB Ja’Kambrin Turner (26 tackles, 1 INT, 1 FF)
Mesquite Horn: QB Darrius White … RB Deandre Fenton ... WR Derin Jackson … Bradley Amwayi
Did you know: Horn has scored 3 total points the past two weeks … Legacy defeated Horn in the last game of the season the past two years to qualify for the playoffs … Legacy won last year’s meeting 42-35.
Last week: Rockwall 57, Tyler Legacy 28; Mesquite 12, Mesquite Horn 0
Up next: North Mesquite at Tyler Legacy; Mesquite Horn at Dallas Skyline