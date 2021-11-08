This undated photo shows Baylor associate head coach Joey McGuire during an NCAA college football game in Waco, Texas. Texas Tech is finalizing a deal to hire Baylor assistant and longtime Texas high school coach Joey McGuire as its next head coach. A person familiar with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, that Tech was planning to announce the hiring of McGuire soon. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because details of an agreement were still be completed. (Jerry Larson/Waco Tribune Herald, via AP)