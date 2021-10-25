FILE - Texas Tech coach Matt Wells argues a call with head linesman Matt Burks during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Stephen F. Austin, in Lubbock, Texas, in this Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, file photo. Texas Tech fired coach Matt Wells on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, two days after the Red Raiders couldn't hold a two-touchdown halftime lead in a loss at home to Kansas State. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson, File)