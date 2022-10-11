GLADEWATER — The Texas State Bobcats, led by medalist Tom Røed Karlsen, rallied to capture the team title of the Tempest Collegiate Texas State Golf Invitational on Tuesday at The Tempest Club.
The Bobcats, who were third after the two rounds, jumped past Rice and South Alabama to take the championship with a final round of 281 and a 54-hole total of 857.
South Alabama placed second at 861, followed by Rice (868), Louisiana-Lafayette (874) and UT Rio Grande Valley (875). There were 11 schools entered in the tourney which began on Sunday.
Karlsen, a junior from Sandefjord, Norway, carded a final round of 6-under 66 to bolt 22 places to the top sport. He had a three-round total of 5-under 211. He had previous rounds of 72 and 73.
His teammate, Terrin Anderson, a senior from Montgomery, was two strokes behind at 3-under 213 (70-71-72) to place second. Anderson was participating as an individual.
Four linksters tied for third at 2-under 214 — UT Rio Grande Valley teammates Javier Neir (73-71-70) and Taj Sutherland (75-68-71), South Alabama’s Hugo Thyr (73-69-72) and Louisiana-Lafayette’s Malan Potgieter (71-70-73).
Tying for seventh at 215 were Texas State teammates Sakke Siltala (71-74-70) and Jack Burke (72-70-73), UT Arlington’s Zak Jones (71-71-73) and Rice’s Henry Daly (71-68-76).
Stephen F. Austin’s Rick Frauenberger, who led after two rounds, finished in a tie for 11th at 216 (68-70-78). He is a junior from Grapeland.
Rounding out the team scores were: SFA, 879; UT Arlington, 883; Incarnate Word, 899; Nicholls State, 809; Houston Christian, 910; and Central Michigan, 925.