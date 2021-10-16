Marshall
Marshall's JQ Davis (4) steps off yardage against Whitehouse on Friday night in Marshall. The Mavericks defeated the Wildcats 26-14.

 Geoff McKay

CLASS 6A

Abilene 48, Wolfforth Frenship 28

Aldine Nimitz 38, Aldine Eisenhower 31

Alief Hastings 14, Alief Elsik 7

Allen 38, Denton Guyer 31

Arlington Martin 68, Arlington Bowie 14

Austin Bowie 51, Austin Akins 6

Baytown Sterling 27, Baytown Goose Creek 17

Beaumont West Brook 21, Humble Kingwood 18

Byron Nelson 45, Keller Fossil Ridge 42

Cedar Park Vista Ridge 45, Round Rock Westwood 2

Channelview 56, Pasadena Memorial 17

Cibolo Steele 21, Schertz Clemens 0

Clear Brook 36, Clute Brazoswood 27

Clear Falls 38, Houston Clear Lake 7

Cypress Park 35, Cypress Bridgeland 13

De Soto 45, Cedar Hill 0

Del Rio 46, Laredo Nixon 28

Duncanville 52, Waxahachie 3

Eagle Pass 21, Laredo Alexander 16

EP Franklin 51, EP Socorro 0

Euless Trinity 56, FW Chisholm Trail 7

Garland Lakeview Centennial 60, South Garland 20

Garland Rowlett 24, North Garland 7

Grand Prairie 25, Arlington Lamar 20

Haltom 51, FW Paschal 20

Harlingen 17, San Benito 0

Harlingen South 49, Donna North 7

Hewitt Midway 27, Waco 18

Houston Stratford 24, Houston Memorial 17

Houston Westside 41, Houston Heights 19

Irving MacArthur 48, Irving 26

Justin Northwest 43, Crowley 0

Katy Taylor 39, Katy Mayde Creek 22

Keller 38, Keller Timber Creek 14

Killeen Ellison 55, Copperas Cove 7

Killeen Harker Heights 57, Killeen Shoemaker 56, OT

Klein Collins 36, Klein Cain 21

Klein Oak 31, Tomball 14

Lake Travis 52, Del Valle 17

League City Clear Springs 49, League City Clear Creek 21

Lewisville 44, Plano 15

Lewisville Flower Mound 42, Plano East 35

Lewisville Hebron 34, Coppell 12

Lewisville Marcus 37, Plano West 14

Longview 56, Sherman 14

Los Fresnos 44, Weslaco 21

Mansfield Lake Ridge 44, Mansfield 37

McAllen Memorial 42, Donna 14

McKinney Boyd 48, Little Elm 44

Mesquite 27, North Mesquite 13

New Braunfels 25, SA Wagner 22

New Braunfels Canyon 53, Kyle Lehman 0

North Crowley 48, Hurst Bell 3

Odessa Permian 34, Midland 23

Pasadena South Houston 34, Pasadena Rayburn 6

Pearland 36, Alief Taylor 30

Pearland Dawson 24, Houston Strake Jesuit 21

Richardson Pearce 52, Richardson 13

Round Rock 51, Round Rock McNeil 7

SA Churchill 28, LEE 14

SA East Central 30, Converse Judson 28

SA Brennan 54, SA O'Connor 7

SA Reagan 56, SA MacArthur 7

San Marcos 38, Austin High 10

Smithson Valley 41, SA South San Antonio 6

Spring Dekaney 56, Aldine 0

Temple 50, Belton 15

The Woodlands 48, Conroe Oak Ridge 24, OT

 Tyler Legacy 49, Mesquite Horn 27 

Weatherford 42, Saginaw Boswell 22

Weslaco East 48, La Joya Palmview 12

CLASS 5A

Aledo 35, Mansfield Timberview 21

Amarillo 34, Lubbock Coronado 27

Arlington Seguin 14, Joshua 9

Austin LBJ 40, Fredericksburg 14

Austin McCallum 56, Austin Navarro 0

Azle 49, Granbury 21

Barbers Hill 58, Santa Fe 7

Bastrop 21, Georgetown East View 18

Boerne-Champion 45, Kerrville Tivy 20

Brenham 44, Pflugerville Connally 0

Brownsville Porter 27, Brownsville Lopez 24

Bryan Rudder 17, Fulshear 12

Burleson 48, Waco University 12

Burleson Centennial 28, Mansfield Legacy 7

Canutillo 43, EP Ysleta 7

Canyon Randall 51, Plainview 25

Carrollton Smith 53, Dallas Sunset 0

Cedar Park 37, Leander 14

Clint Horizon 48, EP Parkland 28

College Station 76, Cleveland 0

Colleyville Heritage 35, Mansfield Summit 34

Corsicana 41, Sulphur Springs 38

Crosby 57, Texas City 28

Dallas Highland Park 59, McKinney North 24

Dripping Springs 47, SA Veterans Memorial 21

Eagle Pass Winn 47, Laredo Martin 12

Edcouch-Elsa 63, PSJA Memorial 0

El Paso 45, EP Bowie 27

El Paso Eastlake 59, EP Eastwood 41

Ennis 66, Crandall 21

EP Austin 41, EP Irvin 0

EP Burges 35, EP Andress 34

EP Riverside 59, Fabens 12

Everman 44, Cleburne 0

Floresville 40, Lockhart 27

Forney 35, Greenville 0

Fort Bend Marshall 56, Fort Bend Willowridge 7

Fort Worth YMLA 63, Austin Achieve 7

Friendswood 28, La Porte 3

Frisco 28, Denison 14

Frisco Independence 44, Frisco Centennial 24

Frisco Lone Star 33, Frisco Wakeland 3

FW Wyatt 79, Carrollton Creekview 73

Galena Park 28, Houston Waltrip 0

Galveston Ball 23, Baytown Lee 13

Georgetown 41, Austin Anderson 26

Gregory-Portland 27, CC King 0

Hallsville 26, Mount Pleasant 20

Houston Sterling 57, Houston Austin 27

Katy Paetow 74, Rosenberg Terry 0

Lancaster 56, Carrollton Turner 0

Leander Glenn 55, Elgin 0

Lewisville The Colony 50, Frisco Heritage 36

Lubbock Cooper 20, WF Rider 12

Lucas Lovejoy 55, Lake Dallas 7

Magnolia West 21, Magnolia 14

Manvel 48, Richmond Foster 14

Marshall 26, Whitehouse 14

Midlothian 42, Red Oak 27

Montgomery 35, A&M Consolidated 28

Nacogdoches 27, Jacksonville 14

Nederland 41, Dayton 14

Pflugerville Weiss 28, Pflugerville 19

Port Arthur Memorial 34, Beaumont United 9

Port Neches-Groves 56, Humble Kingwood Park 40

Roma 52, Pharr Valley View 14

Royse City 55, North Forney 13

SA Alamo Heights 47, Castroville Medina Valley 7

SA Highlands 21, SA Lanier 20

SA Kennedy 14, SA Brackenridge 7

SA Southside 34, Rio Grande City 21

Seguin 37, SA McCollum 14

Somerset 21, La Vernia 14

Texarkana Texas 38, Longview Pine Tree 0

Tyler 48, Wylie East 10

Victoria West 66, CC Ray 14

Vidor 29, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 12

Waller 14, New Caney Porter 7, OT

Willis 27, The Woodlands College Park 21, 2OT

CLASS 4A

Aubrey 48, Sanger 28

Bellville 42, Sealy 7

Brownsboro 33, Bullard 28

Caddo Mills 50, Farmersville 24

Carrizo Springs 18, Bandera 0

Carthage 28, Jasper 0

CC Flour Bluff 24, CC Moody 21

Celina 70, Krum 7

Center 60, Shepherd 44

China Spring 41, Gatesville 10

Clint 53, Clint Mountain View 35

Crystal City 28, Pearsall 7

Cuero 35, Giddings 7

Dalhart 41, Littlefield 32

Decatur 42, Lake Worth 28

Devine 33, Hondo 14

Dumas 30, Ulysses, Kan. 6

El Campo 69, Freeport Brazosport 47

Fairfield 28, Kemp 14

Ferris 21, Godley 13

Fischer Canyon Lake 39, Taylor 17

Gainesville 41, Burkburnett 21

Gilmer 26, Pittsburg 13

Glen Rose 28, Hillsboro 21

Graham 7, Iowa Park 0

Hamshire-Fannett 34, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 7

Hidalgo 20, Kingsville King 0

Huntington 27, Trinity 6

Kilgore 41, Tyler Chapel Hill 20

La Feria 51, Rio Grande City La Grulla 34

La Marque 17, Brookshire Royal 16

Lampasas 31, Burnet 16

Liberty Hill 21, Marble Falls 14

Lindale 64, Athens 29

Livingston 49, Splendora 14

Llano 13, Lago Vista 10

Lorena 63, McGregor 0

Lubbock Estacado 62, Borger 0

Lumberton 24, Huffman Hargrave 16

Melissa 51, Anna 19

Midlothian Heritage 64, Waxahachie Life 0

Mineral Wells 28, Vernon 7

Navasota 33, La Grange 21

Palestine 38, Henderson 28

Paris 28, Terrell 7

Perryton 44, Levelland 10

Port Isabel 27, Rio Hondo 24

Poteet 36, Cotulla 14

Quinlan Ford 62, Wills Point 0

Robinson 50, Jarrell 43

Rockport-Fulton 49, Ingleside 14

Rusk 31, Madisonville 28

Salado 28, Waco Connally 7

Silsbee 19, Bridge City 14

Sinton 48, Raymondville 0

Smithville 35, Gonzales 19

Snyder 28, Monahans 21

Stafford 35, Needville 14

Stephenville 56, Alvarado 0

Sunnyvale 36, Nevada Community 0

Sweeny 48, Wharton 0

Sweetwater 34, Midland Greenwood 28

Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 21, Longview Spring Hill 15

Texarkana Pleasant Grove 60, Paris North Lamar 0

Van 62, Mexia 6

Waco La Vega 49, Brownwood 33

West Columbia 55, Bay City 27

West Orange-Stark 27, Orangefield 7

WF Hirschi 40, Springtown 30

Wimberley 70, Manor New Tech 8

CLASS 3A

Abernathy 33, Idalou 10

Alpine 47, Tornillo 0

Bangs 43, Ingram Moore 21

Banquete 33, Santa Rosa 12

Bells 57, Lone Oak 14

Blanco 33, Luling 14

Breckenridge 37, Early 20

Brock 70, Ponder 20

Brownfield 48, Kermit 25

Bushland 20, Amarillo River Road 14

Canadian 62, Dimmitt 6

CC London 27, Falfurrias 0

Childress 40, Friona 35

Cisco 69, De Leon 0

Clifton 33, Buffalo 32

Clyde 61, San Angelo Texas Leadership 22

Coldspring-Oakhurst 53, Elkhart 14

Coleman 42, Goldthwaite 6

Colorado City 28, Haskell 27

Columbus 35, Yoakum 28

Commerce 31, Howe 21

Cooper 50, Bogata Rivercrest 8

Corrigan-Camden 14, Anderson-Shiro 8

Crane 46, Anthony 6

Daingerfield 46, Redwater 0

Denver City 45, Slaton 2

Diboll 35, Palestine Westwood 0

Dublin 21, Jacksboro 20

East Bernard 49, Danbury 13

East Chambers 37, Buna 28

Eastland 21, Comanche 20

Edgewood 51, Dallas Gateway 8

Edna 33, Orange Grove 12

El Maton Tidehaven 70, Wallis Brazos 13

Franklin 73, Florence 6

Gladewater 44, Jefferson 12

Gladewater Sabine 42, White Oak 14

Goliad 55, Aransas Pass 14

Grand Saline 43, Quitman 0

Grandview 56, Dallas A+ Academy 0

Groesbeck 43, Eustace 20

Hallettsville 48, Boling 6

Hardin 22, Kirbyville 8

Hebbronville 43, Skidmore-Tynan 12

Henrietta 47, Nocona 14

Hitchcock 35, Hempstead 0

Holliday 26, Callisburg 6

Hooks 35, Paris Chisum 33

Johnson City 58, Brackett 0

Jourdanton 12, Universal City Randolph 6

Leonard 39, Blue Ridge 0

Little River Academy 49, Caldwell 7

Lubbock Roosevelt 58, Big Lake Reagan County 0

Malakoff 38, Teague 0

Maypearl 21, Dallas Madison 8

Millsap 25, Merkel 21

Mount Vernon 56, Bonham 0

Natalia 50, Nixon-Smiley 6

New London West Rusk 62, Winona 0

New Waverly 24, Hemphill 14

Newton 61, Warren 6

Odem 60, Monte Alto 0

Omaha Pewitt 36, De Kalb 21

Palmer 51, Scurry-Rosser 33

Paradise 31, Bowie 20

Pilot Point 34, Whitesboro 28

Poth 56, George West 7

Pottsboro 42, Mineola 14

Rice 31, Corsicana Mildred 24, OT

Rogers 43, Lexington 41

SA Cole 36, Lytle 7

San Angelo Grape Creek 20, Ballinger 13

San Diego 24, Lyford 6

Santa Gertrudis Academy 35, Progreso 0

Schulenburg 49, Weimar 0

Shallowater 55, Lamesa 12

Sonora 28, Brady 22

Spearman 47, Amarillo Highland Park 12

Stanton 30, Coahoma 17

Stockdale 48, Karnes City 33

Tatum 30, Atlanta 20

Tolar 70, Hamilton 6

Troup 28, Harmony 22

Tuscola Jim Ned 37, Wall 20

Van Vleck 27, Altair Rice 6

Vanderbilt Industrial 58, Palacios 14

Waskom 77, Queen City 14

West 14, Whitney 10

WF City View 40, Valley View 13

Whitewright 14, Sadler S&S Consolidated 0

Winnsboro 48, Emory Rains 26

Woodville 46, Cleveland Tarkington 14

CLASS 2A

Albany 57, Hico 0

Alto 46, Jewett Leon 0

Alvord 36, Collinsville 25

Archer City 43, Electra 7

Beckville 63, Linden-Kildare 12

Bosqueville 34, Valley Mills 12

Bovina 22, Ropesville Ropes 15

Bronte 38, Robert Lee 16

Bruni 7, Benavides 0

Burton 49, Bartlett 0

Celeste 34, Honey Grove 14

Centerville 56, Groveton 6

Chilton 49, Hubbard 0

Christoval 53, Menard 0

Clarksville 35, Detroit 34

Colmesneil 54, Malakoff Cross Roads 6

Crawford 41, Rio Vista 6

Cushing 42, Overton 6

Dawson 56, Axtell 34

Eldorado 53, Rocksprings 6

Era 38, Chico 24

Evadale 40, Hull-Daisetta 6

Falls City 42, Louise 0

Farwell 55, Sanford-Fritch 7

Forsan 50, Anson 27

Fruitvale 35, Campbell 18

Gladewater Union Grove 13, Big Sandy 12

Granger 41, Iola 0

Gruver 51, Booker 12

Hale Center 54, Tahoka 0

Hawkins 36, Frankston 14

Hawley 42, Stamford 0

Hearne 25, Thrall 0

Italy 45, Kerens 0

Kenedy 46, Freer 30

La Pryor 20, Charlotte 16

Lindsay 43, Tioga 25

Lovelady 44, Pineland West Sabine 18

Marlin 40, Cayuga 7

Mart 52, Bremond 0

Mason 49, Harper 7

Maud 41, Cumby 8

McCamey 42, Wink 32

Miles 49, Junction 7

Muenster 16, Windthorst 8

New Deal 35, Post 6

Normangee 56, Grapeland 36

Olton 37, Boys Ranch 6

Ozona 53, Center Point 6

Panhandle 67, Stinnett West Texas 12

Plains 38, Morton 16

Quanah 42, Munday 14

Quinlan Boles 44, Simms Bowie 20

Roscoe 26, Ralls 14

Rosebud-Lott 46, Moody 20

San Saba 44, Winters 12

Santo 42, Cross Plains 6

Saratoga West Hardin 36, KIPP Sunnyside 0

Seagraves 42, Iraan 7

Seymour 40, Olney 28

Shamrock 38, Wheeler 3

Shelbyville 32, Garrison 26

Shiner 42, Flatonia 0

Snook 30, Somerville 22

Stratford 64, Sunray 7

Sundown 46, Floydada 7

Tenaha 31, Mount Enterprise 0

Thorndale 40, Bruceville-Eddy 0

Three Rivers 49, Bloomington 6

Timpson 61, San Augustine 5

Trenton 55, Tom Bean 6

Wellington 56, Memphis 0

Wolfe City 18, Como-Pickton 13

Woodsboro 18, Runge 7

Wortham 63, Frost 0

Yorktown 56, Pettus 0

CLASS 1A

Anton 51, Cotton Center 6

Avalon 56, Bynum 37

Balmorhea 52, Grandfalls-Royalty 6

Blackwell 60, Abilene Texas Leadership 7

Blum 64, Covington 45

Borden County 61, Meadow 16

Coolidge 44, Trinidad 7

Cranfills Gap 28, Morgan 14

Crosbyton 20, Hamlin 0

Garden City 58, Marfa 0

Gilmer Union Hill 70, Savoy 0

Gordon 54, Bluff Dale 0

Guthrie 84, Southland 38

Happy 60, White Deer 15

Hart 58, Chillicothe 12

Hermleigh 47, Roby 0

Ira 52, Rotan 38

Jonesboro 70, Evant 8

Knox City 76, Crowell 28

Kress 78, Petersburg 31

Lingleville 60, Gorman 58

Lometa 60, Zephyr 15

May 58, Santa Anna 0

Medina 60, Leakey 56

Mertzon Irion County 49, Paint Rock 0

New Home 55, Smyer 24

Premont 22, Santa Maria 6

Ranger 30, Bryson 18

Rankin 66, Lubbock Home School Titans 8

Richland Springs 92, Cherokee 70

Rochelle 52, Lohn 0

Sanderson 56, Dell City 6

Sidney 52, Rising Star 18

Spur 74, Vernon Northside 18

Sterling City 62, Roscoe Highland 8

Strawn 54, Three Way 7

Throckmorton 57, Haskell Paint Creek 0

Trent 52, Olfen 7

Turkey Valley 60, Claude 14

Valera Panther Creek 44, Brookesmith 39

Walnut Springs 52, Kopperl 6

Water Valley 67, Veribest 0

Whiteface 78, Wellman-Union 32

Whitharral 62, Amherst 54

Woodson 60, Moran 14

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Addison Trinity 33, Fort Worth Christian 20

Arlington Grace Prep 49, Dallas Shelton 0

Austin St. Michael 51, Brownsville St. Joseph 6

Austin TSD 62, St Augustine 12

Bay Area Christian 42, Houston Lutheran North 14

Beaumont Legacy Christian 68, Houston Texas Christian 47

Bryan Brazos Christian 48, Tomball Rosehill 0

Bulverde Bracken 56, Fredericksburg Heritage 8

Dallas Academy 64, Grayson Christian 26

Dallas Christian 64, McKinney Christian 0

Dallas Episcopal 50, Houston Christian 7

Dallas First Baptist 32, Tyler Gorman 23

Dallas Parish Episcopal 49, Dallas Bishop Lynch 13

FW Country Day 29, Casady, Okla. 0

FW Lake Country 83, FW Calvary 6

FW Nolan 29, FW All Saints 7

FW Southwest Christian 57, Frisco Legacy Christian 12

Grapevine Faith 53, Flower Mound Coram Deo 6

Houston Kinkaid 31, Bellaire Episcopal 24

Houston Lutheran South 24, Victoria St. Joseph 7

Houston Second Baptist 34, The Woodlands Christian 23

Houston St. Thomas 35, SA Antonian 14

Lubbock Christ The King 60, Amarillo San Jacinto 12

Lubbock Christian 22, Lubbock Trinity 10

Lucas Christian 49, Denton Calvary 0

Marble Falls Faith 52, Austin Veritas 6

Pasadena First Baptist 46, Houston Westbury Christian 0

Plano Prestonwood 24, Argyle Liberty Christian 6

SA Central Catholic 51, Houston St. Pius X 21

SA Cornerstone 69, Westlake Academy 0

SA Texas Military 41, SA Christian 13

Shiner St. Paul 47, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 20

Temple Holy Trinity 60, Concordia 34

Waco Reicher 35, Tyler All Saints 0

Watauga Harvest 30, Arlington St. Paul 24

OTHER

Alvin Shadow Creek 49, Alvin 13

Austin SPC 62, Keene Smith 0

Austin St. Dominic Savio 20, Houston The Village 18

Buda Johnson 42, SA Harlandale 9

Cypress Community Christian 52, Woodlands Legacy Prep 6

Davenport 77, Austin LASA 0

EP Pebble Hills 35, EP Coronado 7

Fort Bend Christian 53, Frassati Catholic 0

Fort Worth THESA 56, Joshua Johnson County 8

FW Benbrook 43, FW Western Hills 13

FW Brewer 37, Abilene Cooper 14

FW Covenant Classical 78, Baird 30

Houston Milby def. Wisdom , forfeit

Jersey Village 35, Cypress Ridge 17

Katy Tompkins 47, Katy Morton Ranch 0

Midland Legacy 65, Odessa 0

Mount Calm 80, Eagle Christian 43

N. Richland Hills Richland 36, N. Richland Hills Birdville 29

New Braunfels Baptist 32, SA Town East Christian 28

Red Oak Ovilla 62, McKinney Cornerstone Christian Academy 50

San Antonio Harlan 24, SA Northside Holmes 13

San Antonio Southwest Legacy 16, SA Southwest 10

Springlake-Earth def. Lorenzo , forfeit

 Waco Live Oak Classical 84, Plano Coram Deo 80

Waco Methodist 72, Community Christian 26

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS 

CC Calallen vs. CC Miller, ppd. to Oct 16th.

Edinburg Vela vs. La Joya Juarez-Lincoln, ccd.

Sabine Pass vs. Deweyville, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

 
 

