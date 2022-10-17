Texas College connected on three long touchdown passes in the fourth quarter to rally for a 38-34 win over Lyon College on Saturday in Batesville, Arkansas, snapping a 19-game losing streak.
It was the first win for head coach Jarrail Jackson who is in his first year at the helm of the Steers. The last win by TC was on Oct. 26, 2019, a 24-17 victory in Tyler over Southwestern Assemblies of God. The last road win for the Steers was on Nov. 10, 2018, a 38-37 win at Lyon.
The Steers improve to 1-5 on the season and 1-4 in Sooner Athletic Conference football. The Scots fall to 1-6 and 0-6.
TC quarterback Isiah Saddler hit on 34 of 53 passing attempts for 545 yards and five TDs. Terrell Hookfin had 13 receptions for 217 yards and three TDs with Derek Cooper hauling in three receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown.
Trailing 34-16 entering the final period, Texas College erupted for 22 points to capture the win at Pioneer Stadium.
With 14:49 on the clock, Saddler hit Anthony Holder for a 51-yard TD pass. The try for two failed as TC pulled within 34-22.
The Scots had a drive stall out at the Texas College 15 and turned the ball over on downs. Two plays later, Hookfin hauled in a 75-yard TD pass from Saddler. Cooper caught the 2-point conversion and the Steers were within 34-30 with 7:45 on the clock.
TC’s defense halted Lyon on its next drive, but Jacob Ramirez booted a 58-yard punt, pinning the Steers on their own 1-yard line.
One play later, Saddler connected with Cooper for a 99-yard TD pass. Hookfin caught the 2-point conversion pass and suddenly the Steers were on top 38-34 with 5:39 showing.
On the ensuing drive for the Scots, Brady Miller completed a nine-yard pass to Xavier Long, Emerson Price rushed for 10 yards and Ramirez ran for a 14-yard gain to the Texas College 25 with 3:50 showing.
Three plays later and only two yards gained, the Steers stopped the Scots and took over on downs. TC gained a first down and then it was time for the victory formation.
TC linebackers Trevion Brown and Stephen Ajibola led with nine tackles each and Brodderick Brown had two sacks.
In the first quarter, TC took an 8-0 lead as Saddler hit Hook for a 36-yard TD pass. Deiontry Hill caught the 2-point conversion.
The Scots scored the next two TDs to take a 13-8 lead. However, the Steers blocked the extra point attempt and returned the football 98 yards for two points, pulling within 13-10 at 11:27 of the second quarter.
TC then drove 90 yards on 16 plays, topped off by Saddler’s 2-yard toss to Hook for the TD. The try for two failed, but the Steers lead 16-13.
Lyon scored the next three TDs to lead 34-16 with 9:36 showing in the third quarter.
After four consecutive road games (53-6 loss to Panhandle State on Sept. 17 in Goodwell, Oklahoma; 65-31 to Wayland Baptist on Sept. 24 in Plainview; and 56-0 to Ottawa-Arizona on Oct. 8 in Surprise, Arizona), the Steers will play in East Texas this week. TC takes on Arizona Christian at 11 a.m. Saturday at Bulldog Stadium in New Chapel Hill.
The remainder of the Steers’ schedule includes: vs. Texas Wesleyan, 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, All Saints’ Mewbourne Field; at Southwestern Assemblies of God, 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, Waxahachie; and vs. Louisiana College, 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.