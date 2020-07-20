Former Dallas Cowboy defensive star Greg Ellis is the new head football coach at Texas College, the school announced on Monday.
“I am excited about the opportunity to be the head football coach of Texas College. Since we are not able to play any games this year, we will maximize our virtual capabilities to the fullest,” Ellis said in an email. “I am looking forward to working with all the young men and meeting their families. We have a lot of work ahead of us; nevertheless, we are ready for the challenge to be successful on and off the field. Last, but certainly not least, I thank Dr. Fennell and his staff for entrusting me with this task.”
Though the Steers will not participate in football this fall, Texas College will maintain the program and field a team for competition next season. With TC moving to online instruction for Fall 2020, football and other fall sports will still train and meet regularly through a virtual experience.
“We are excited for Greg Ellis to join Texas College as the head football coach,” Dr. Dwight J. Fennell, TC president, said in an email. “His professional experiences and philosophies as a player, coach, as well as civic leader, mirror that which our athletic programs are built upon. His commitment to ensuring student-athletes not only develop physically, but also intellectually aligns with Texas College’s mission. We anticipate Coach Ellis’ leadership to greatly benefit our program in a multitude of ways, including student success and graduation matriculation.”
Former Steers coach Charles Moss recently accepted a position on the Tyler Lee football coaching staff.
Ellis, who played defensive end, brings a wealth of experience as both a player and coach in the NFL. Ellis played for the Cowboys and Oakland Raiders in his 12-year career in the NFL; 10 of those years Ellis served as the team captain for both the Cowboys and Raiders. Ellis’ leadership experience extends beyond the gridiron, serving as founder and CEO of Play Now Enterprise, a multi-media production company responsible for the film Carter High, and impactful plays such as Juneteenth and Watchnight.
TC plays in the NAIA’s Sooner Athletic Conference for football and the Red River Athletic Conference for other sports.
Texas College is a Historically Black College founded in 1894, by a group of CME ministers.
