Brook Hill vs. Cumberland
Brook Hill's Noah Langemeier (12) brings the ball down court on Dec. 27 against Tyler Cumberland Academy during the 67th Floyd Wagstaff Holiday Classic at Tyler Junior College. Brook Hill is ranked No. 6 in the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Private School Class 5A.

 Mark Martin/Tyler Morning Telegraph Freelance

Public Boys

Class 6A

1. Richardson (17-1)

2. Duncanville (15-1)

3. Spring Westfield (14-1)

4. McKinney (20-2)

5. Dickinson (21-2)

6. Fort Bend Elkins (16-5)

7. Cy Falls (18-3)

8. Austin Westlake (20-1)

9. League City Clear Brook (21-3)

10. Arlington Martin (15-5)

11. Humble Atascocita (18-5)

12. DeSoto (16-5)

13. Richardson Lake Highlands (19-2)

14. Denton Guyer (20-3)

15. Killeen Harker Heights (19-3)

16. North Crowley (15-5)

17. Pearland Dawson (11-5)

18. Waxahachie (7-7)

19. Alvin Shadow Creek (12-2)

20. Katy Seven Lakes (20-3)

21. Coppell (14-8)

22. El Paso Americas (20-1)

23. Plano (19-0)

24. Schertz Clemens (18-2)

25. San Marcos (18-4)

Class 5A

1. Dallas Kimball (13-5)

2. Beaumont United (16-2)

3. Mansfield Timberview (18-3)

4. Amarillo (16-6)

5. Crosby (7-10)

6. Frisco Memorial (16-3)

7. Katy Paetow (16-5)

8. Lancaster (13-9)

9. Mansfield Legacy (14-5)

10. Mansfield Summit (15-4)

11. Fort Bend Marshall (15-2)

12. Fort Bend Hightower (14-8)

13. Richland (13-4)

14. El Paso Chapin (15-4)

15. Sulphur Springs (17-7)

16. Dallas Highland Park (12-4)

17. Baytown Goose Creek Memorial (13-7)

18. San Antonio Jefferson (12-7)

19. Lucas Lovejoy (16-2)

20. Buda Johnson (20-2)

21. Boerne Champion (17-5)

22. Grapevine (14-6)

23. North Richland Hills Birdville (10-9)

24. Frisco Independence (15-5)

25. Liberty Hill (17-4)

Class 4A

1. Dallas Faith Family (18-3)

2. Dallas Carter (18-5)

3. Silsbee (16-6)

4. Houston Washington (14-4)

5. Stafford (14-7)

6. Dallas Roosevelt (14-6)

7. LaMarque (12-8)

8. Van Alstyne (15-5)

9. Boerne (15-6)

10. Waco Connally (17-2)

11. Somerset (19-4)

12. Argyle (14-6)

13. Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson (14-4)

14. Corpus Christi Miller (14-6)

15. Waco La Vega (17-3)

16. Canyon (14-4)

17. Wichita Falls Hirschi (12-4)

18. Lubbock Estacado (14-8)

19. Austin LBJ (10-7)

20. Corpus Christi West Oso (16-5)

21. Pleasanton (16-6)

22. Brazosport (9-11)

23. Paris (18-7)

24. Center (12-6)

25. Hudson (16-7)

Class 3A

1. Dallas Madison (18-7)

2. San Antonio Cole (13-8)

3. Hitchcock (12-5)

4. Brock (14-5)

5. Shallowater (16-1)

6. Diboll (8-4)

7. Tatum (11-4)

8. Wichita Falls City View (17-4)

9. Corpus Christi London (15-5)

10. Little River Academy (12-7)

11. Lytle (14-4)

12. Nacogdoches Central Heights (12-10)

13. Franklin (4-2)

14. Lorena (7-13)

15. Abernathy (6-4)

16. Crockett (13-5)

17. Peaster (12-7)

18. New Waverly (13-3)

19. Childress (6-10)

20. Santa Rosa (11-10)

21. IDEA North Mission (10-7)

22. Ponder (16-3)

23. Winnie East Chambers (14-3)

24. Commerce (10-13)

25. Stockdale (13-6)

Class 2A

1. Clarendon (11-2)

2. Lipan (19-0)

3. Douglass (18-3)

4. Mumford (14-6)

5. Timpson (9-3)

6. LaPoynor (20-3)

7. Flatonia (18-4)

8. New Home (16-3)

9. Dallardsville Big Sandy (14-6)

10. Tolar (18-3)

11. Martin's Mill (16-4)

12. New Deal (13-4)

13. Thorndale (15-6)

14. Port Aransas (13-8)

15. Gruver (15-5)

16. Olton (17-3)

17. Farwell (15-3)

18. Grapeland (14-9)

19. Italy (9-3)

20. Beckville (16-3)

21. Frankston (14-4)

22. San Antonio Lee Academy (16-3)

23. Cisco (7-3)

24. Bland (20-3)

25. Hearne (4-7)

Class 1A

1. Texline (15-2)

2. Calvert (8-4)

3. Graford (18-3)

4. McMullen County (19-4)

5. Dime Box (13-5)

6. San Perlita (16-7)

7. Wildorado (18-2)

8. Jayton (15-3)

9. Irion County (15-3)

10. Dodd City (14-5)

11. Lingleville (7-10)

12. Nazareth (11-7)

13. Avinger (15-5)

14. Chireno (9-10)

15. Water Valley (10-4)

16. Springlake Earth (5-6)

17. Rankin (8-5)

18. Huckabay (14-7)

19. Trinidad (11-6)

20. Munday (12-5)

21. Eula (13-5)

22. Midway (10-8)

23. Paducah (14-3)

24. Wells (7-12)

25. Westbrook (1-1)

---

Private Schools

6A/SPC Private School

1. San Antonio Antonian Prep (25-1)

2. Plano John Paul II (19-6)

3. Bellaire Episcopal (18-5)

4. Addison Greenhill School (13-8)

5. Tomball Concordia Lutheran (14-7)

6. Episcopal School of Dallas (14-6)

7. Dallas Bishop Lynch (16-8)

8. Plano Prestonwood Christian Academy (15-8)

9. San Antonio Central Catholic (18-6)

10. Houston Christian (13-11)

5A Private School

1. McKinney Christian (24-5)

2. The Woodlands Christian Academy (12-7)

3. Grapevine Faith Christian (16-7)

4. Brownsville St. Joseph (20-4)

5. Austin St. Michaels (13-8)

6. Bullard The Brook Hill School (19-4)

7. San Antonio TMI Episcopal (15-13)

8. Laredo St. Augustine (19-5)

9. Austin Brentwood Christian (15-3)

10. Fort Worth Southwest Christian (15-7)

4A Private School

1. Arlington Grace Prep (17-3)

T2. Lubbock Trinity Christian (14-5)

T2. Houston Westbury Christian (17-10)

T4. Houston St. Thomas Episcopal (7-9)

T4. Colleyville Covenant (14-4)

6. Schertz John Paul II (7-7)

7. Fort Worth Lake Country Christian (14-6)

T8. Lubbock Christian (11-4)

T8. Arlington Pantego Christian (13-2)

10. San Antonio Lutheran (13-7)

3A Private School

T1. Midland Classical (9-3)

T1. Austin Hill Country (20-2)

3. Dallas Yavneh (11-3)

4. Houston Lutheran North (0-0)

5. Richardson North Dallas Adventist (6-3)

6. Huntsville Alpha Omega (9-3)

7. Denton Calvary Christian (11-6)

8. New Braunfels Christian (15-6)

9. Tomball Rosehill (12-5)

10. Lucas Christian Academy (1-0)

2A Private School

1. Houston Grace Christian (17-6)

2. Galveston O’Connell (14-3)

3. Red Oak Ovilla Christian (12-8)

4. Lubbock All-Saints Episcopal (13-8)

5. Garland Christian (6-2)

6. Longview Christian (17-3)

7. Sherman Texoma Christian (9-5)

8. Lubbock Christ The King (8-0)

9. Lubbock Kingdom Prep (6-5)

10. Bryan St. Joseph (9-2)

1A Private School

1. Cypress Covenant (9-2)

2. DeSoto Canterbury Kingdom Collegiate (3-3)

3. Irving Faustina (2-1)

4. Wichita Falls Christ Academy (6-1)

5. San Angelo Cornerstone (8-6)

6. Longview Christian Heritage (4-3)

7. Fredericksburg Heritage (2-2)

8. Houston Beren Academy (5-0)

9. Dallas Alcuin (6-0)

10. Spring Founders Christian (10-6)

 
 

