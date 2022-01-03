Public Boys
Class 6A
1. Richardson (17-1)
2. Duncanville (15-1)
3. Spring Westfield (14-1)
4. McKinney (20-2)
5. Dickinson (21-2)
6. Fort Bend Elkins (16-5)
7. Cy Falls (18-3)
8. Austin Westlake (20-1)
9. League City Clear Brook (21-3)
10. Arlington Martin (15-5)
11. Humble Atascocita (18-5)
12. DeSoto (16-5)
13. Richardson Lake Highlands (19-2)
14. Denton Guyer (20-3)
15. Killeen Harker Heights (19-3)
16. North Crowley (15-5)
17. Pearland Dawson (11-5)
18. Waxahachie (7-7)
19. Alvin Shadow Creek (12-2)
20. Katy Seven Lakes (20-3)
21. Coppell (14-8)
22. El Paso Americas (20-1)
23. Plano (19-0)
24. Schertz Clemens (18-2)
25. San Marcos (18-4)
Class 5A
1. Dallas Kimball (13-5)
2. Beaumont United (16-2)
3. Mansfield Timberview (18-3)
4. Amarillo (16-6)
5. Crosby (7-10)
6. Frisco Memorial (16-3)
7. Katy Paetow (16-5)
8. Lancaster (13-9)
9. Mansfield Legacy (14-5)
10. Mansfield Summit (15-4)
11. Fort Bend Marshall (15-2)
12. Fort Bend Hightower (14-8)
13. Richland (13-4)
14. El Paso Chapin (15-4)
15. Sulphur Springs (17-7)
16. Dallas Highland Park (12-4)
17. Baytown Goose Creek Memorial (13-7)
18. San Antonio Jefferson (12-7)
19. Lucas Lovejoy (16-2)
20. Buda Johnson (20-2)
21. Boerne Champion (17-5)
22. Grapevine (14-6)
23. North Richland Hills Birdville (10-9)
24. Frisco Independence (15-5)
25. Liberty Hill (17-4)
Class 4A
1. Dallas Faith Family (18-3)
2. Dallas Carter (18-5)
3. Silsbee (16-6)
4. Houston Washington (14-4)
5. Stafford (14-7)
6. Dallas Roosevelt (14-6)
7. LaMarque (12-8)
8. Van Alstyne (15-5)
9. Boerne (15-6)
10. Waco Connally (17-2)
11. Somerset (19-4)
12. Argyle (14-6)
13. Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson (14-4)
14. Corpus Christi Miller (14-6)
15. Waco La Vega (17-3)
16. Canyon (14-4)
17. Wichita Falls Hirschi (12-4)
18. Lubbock Estacado (14-8)
19. Austin LBJ (10-7)
20. Corpus Christi West Oso (16-5)
21. Pleasanton (16-6)
22. Brazosport (9-11)
23. Paris (18-7)
24. Center (12-6)
25. Hudson (16-7)
Class 3A
1. Dallas Madison (18-7)
2. San Antonio Cole (13-8)
3. Hitchcock (12-5)
4. Brock (14-5)
5. Shallowater (16-1)
6. Diboll (8-4)
7. Tatum (11-4)
8. Wichita Falls City View (17-4)
9. Corpus Christi London (15-5)
10. Little River Academy (12-7)
11. Lytle (14-4)
12. Nacogdoches Central Heights (12-10)
13. Franklin (4-2)
14. Lorena (7-13)
15. Abernathy (6-4)
16. Crockett (13-5)
17. Peaster (12-7)
18. New Waverly (13-3)
19. Childress (6-10)
20. Santa Rosa (11-10)
21. IDEA North Mission (10-7)
22. Ponder (16-3)
23. Winnie East Chambers (14-3)
24. Commerce (10-13)
25. Stockdale (13-6)
Class 2A
1. Clarendon (11-2)
2. Lipan (19-0)
3. Douglass (18-3)
4. Mumford (14-6)
5. Timpson (9-3)
6. LaPoynor (20-3)
7. Flatonia (18-4)
8. New Home (16-3)
9. Dallardsville Big Sandy (14-6)
10. Tolar (18-3)
11. Martin's Mill (16-4)
12. New Deal (13-4)
13. Thorndale (15-6)
14. Port Aransas (13-8)
15. Gruver (15-5)
16. Olton (17-3)
17. Farwell (15-3)
18. Grapeland (14-9)
19. Italy (9-3)
20. Beckville (16-3)
21. Frankston (14-4)
22. San Antonio Lee Academy (16-3)
23. Cisco (7-3)
24. Bland (20-3)
25. Hearne (4-7)
Class 1A
1. Texline (15-2)
2. Calvert (8-4)
3. Graford (18-3)
4. McMullen County (19-4)
5. Dime Box (13-5)
6. San Perlita (16-7)
7. Wildorado (18-2)
8. Jayton (15-3)
9. Irion County (15-3)
10. Dodd City (14-5)
11. Lingleville (7-10)
12. Nazareth (11-7)
13. Avinger (15-5)
14. Chireno (9-10)
15. Water Valley (10-4)
16. Springlake Earth (5-6)
17. Rankin (8-5)
18. Huckabay (14-7)
19. Trinidad (11-6)
20. Munday (12-5)
21. Eula (13-5)
22. Midway (10-8)
23. Paducah (14-3)
24. Wells (7-12)
25. Westbrook (1-1)
Private Schools
6A/SPC Private School
1. San Antonio Antonian Prep (25-1)
2. Plano John Paul II (19-6)
3. Bellaire Episcopal (18-5)
4. Addison Greenhill School (13-8)
5. Tomball Concordia Lutheran (14-7)
6. Episcopal School of Dallas (14-6)
7. Dallas Bishop Lynch (16-8)
8. Plano Prestonwood Christian Academy (15-8)
9. San Antonio Central Catholic (18-6)
10. Houston Christian (13-11)
5A Private School
1. McKinney Christian (24-5)
2. The Woodlands Christian Academy (12-7)
3. Grapevine Faith Christian (16-7)
4. Brownsville St. Joseph (20-4)
5. Austin St. Michaels (13-8)
6. Bullard The Brook Hill School (19-4)
7. San Antonio TMI Episcopal (15-13)
8. Laredo St. Augustine (19-5)
9. Austin Brentwood Christian (15-3)
10. Fort Worth Southwest Christian (15-7)
4A Private School
1. Arlington Grace Prep (17-3)
T2. Lubbock Trinity Christian (14-5)
T2. Houston Westbury Christian (17-10)
T4. Houston St. Thomas Episcopal (7-9)
T4. Colleyville Covenant (14-4)
6. Schertz John Paul II (7-7)
7. Fort Worth Lake Country Christian (14-6)
T8. Lubbock Christian (11-4)
T8. Arlington Pantego Christian (13-2)
10. San Antonio Lutheran (13-7)
3A Private School
T1. Midland Classical (9-3)
T1. Austin Hill Country (20-2)
3. Dallas Yavneh (11-3)
4. Houston Lutheran North (0-0)
5. Richardson North Dallas Adventist (6-3)
6. Huntsville Alpha Omega (9-3)
7. Denton Calvary Christian (11-6)
8. New Braunfels Christian (15-6)
9. Tomball Rosehill (12-5)
10. Lucas Christian Academy (1-0)
2A Private School
1. Houston Grace Christian (17-6)
2. Galveston O’Connell (14-3)
3. Red Oak Ovilla Christian (12-8)
4. Lubbock All-Saints Episcopal (13-8)
5. Garland Christian (6-2)
6. Longview Christian (17-3)
7. Sherman Texoma Christian (9-5)
8. Lubbock Christ The King (8-0)
9. Lubbock Kingdom Prep (6-5)
10. Bryan St. Joseph (9-2)
1A Private School
1. Cypress Covenant (9-2)
2. DeSoto Canterbury Kingdom Collegiate (3-3)
3. Irving Faustina (2-1)
4. Wichita Falls Christ Academy (6-1)
5. San Angelo Cornerstone (8-6)
6. Longview Christian Heritage (4-3)
7. Fredericksburg Heritage (2-2)
8. Houston Beren Academy (5-0)
9. Dallas Alcuin (6-0)
10. Spring Founders Christian (10-6)