More than 30 teams and close to 500 players competed in the annual Tim King Memorial Tennis Tournament on Friday in Tyler.
The event was hosted by Tyler Legacy High School with matches at eight different sites — Tyler Legacy, TJC's Louise Brookshire Tennis Courts, TJC's JoAnn Medlock Murphy Tennis Center, Tyler High, UT Tyler's Summers Tennis Center, Faulkner Park, The Cascades Golf & Country Club and All Saints.
Participating schools were Tyler Legacy, Tyler High, Wills Point, Athens, Mesquite Horn, Van, Lindale, Mansfield, Mansfield Legacy, Whitehouse, Lufkin, Kaufman, Longview, Queen City, Grace Community, Mesquite Poteet, Center, White Oak, North Forney, Woden, Waxahachie, Spring Hill, Hallsville, Carthage, Kilgore, All Saints, Nacogdoches, Henderson, Bullard and Pleasant Grove.