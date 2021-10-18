The Whitehouse Wildcats and the Texas High Tigers meet on Tuesday in a Class 5A regional quarterfinal team tennis match at the Sulphur Springs High School courts.
The match is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.
The winner advances to meet either Frisco Lebanon Trail or Frisco Liberty on Thursday in the regional semifinals.
Whitehouse advanced with wins over Sulphur Springs (10-2 in bi-district) and Corsicana (11-8 in area).
The Wildcats are area champions for the second straight year. Last year was the first area title for the school.
Whitehouse Coach Shelby May said, “Jacie Gregory clinched the match by winning an exciting super tiebreaker to help seal the victory for the ‘Cats.”
Other Wildcats taking wins in the area match were the boys doubles teams of Ashton Aguilar-Riyan Charania (No. 1, 6-0, 6-1) and Blake Smith-Jordan Craft (No. 3, 4-6, 6-2, 10-6); the girls doubles of Avril Cook-Mariella Gastilo (No. 3, 6-1, 6-4); the boys singles of Aguilar (No. 1, 7-5, 6-4); Charania (No. 2, 6-2, 6-1); Joseph W. (No. 3, 6-1, 6-2); Luke Fleming (No. 4, 6-1, 6-1); Nolan Peters (No. 5, 6-1, 6-2); and Smith (No. 6, 6-2, 4-6, 16-14); and the girls singles of Ainsley Anderson (No. 1, 7-5, 6-4); and Gregory (No. 6, 7-6, 0-6, 10-2).
In bi-district, taking wins for Whitehouse were the boys doubles of Aguilar-Charania (6-2, 6-1), Joseph W.-Peters (6-0, 6-4) and Smith-Craft (6-3, 6-3); the girls doubles of Anderson-Abigail Zheng (6-1, 6-2) and Gregory-Skylar Leach (6-0, 6-2); the boys singles of Aguilar (6-3, 6-1), Charania (6-1, 6-2), Joseph W. (6-3, 6-3), Fleming (6-2, 6-2) and Smith (6-1, 6-1); and the girls singles of Anderson (6-3, 6-2), Cook (6-4, 7-5), Heaven Legleu (6-0, 6-2) and Gregory (8-0).
May said Anderson’s victory in singles was the 10th point and clinched the match.
The Tigers won over Lufkin (13-1 in bi-district) and Midlothian (12-3 in area).
Longview meets Dallas Highland Park at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Rockwall High School in a regional quarterfinal. The winner of Longview and Highland Park will play the winner of Frisco Centennial and Frisco Independence.
The Lobos defeated Jacksonville (10-0 in bi-district) and Ennis (10-4 in area), while the Scots won over Cleburne (10-0 in bi-district) and Hallsville (10-0 in area).
The Tyler Lions, the District 16-5A runner-up to Whitehouse, lost in bi-district to Hallsville 10-2. The No. 1 girls doubles team of Shaniyah Reese and Marlena Marquez claimed a 6-3, 4-6, 17-15 win.
The boys doubles lineup for the Lions: No. 1 Benito Moore-Roberto Lara, No. 2 Bryan Hernandez-Anthony Taylor, No. 3 Quynton Johnson-Pedro Meña and No. 4 Micah Godair-Angel Delgado. Godair and Delgado won their match 8-5.
Other girls doubles players were: No. 2 Magali Estrada-Tatyana Lewis, No. 3 Anna Perdomo-Zulmy Gonzalez and No. 4 Wendy Lopez-Ayana Johnson.
The Lions singles lineup: No. 1 Jose Ortega, No. 2 Bryan Hernandez, No. 3 Moore, No. 4: Lara, No. 5 Meña, No. 6 Johnson, No. 7 Taylor and No. 8 Delgado.
The Lady Lions singles lineup: No. 1 Estrada, No. 2 Reese, No. 3 Marquez, No. 4 Perdomo, No. 5 Gonzalez, No. 6 Lewis; No. 7 Virginia Mendez and No. 8 Johnson.