CLYDE — Lubbock Trinity Christian scored a 38-7 win over the All Saints Trojans on Saturday in a TAPPS Division III bi-district football playoff game at Clyde Bulldog Stadium.
The Lions (4-4) advance to the area round to face Arlington Pantego Christian next week. The Trojans, who earned their fourth postseason berth in their football history, end their season at 1-2.
Will Morgan and Cameron Reid led the Trojans' rushing attack. Morgan and Reid powered a 75-yard drive that concluded with Morgan's 1-yard TD dive. Blake Lin kicked the extra point.
Coach Drew Starnes commended his Trojans.
"This has been a very trying year with guarantine and COVID-19, but these young men were resilient all season," Starnes said. "They remained focused and played hard the entire game."
Starnes said the whole team played well. He pointed out the play of Morgan, Reid and inside receiver Greg Vallejo on offense and safety Nick Davis and nose guard Parker Bracken on defense.
Starnes said he wished the team was able to play more games but he was proud of the effort and commitment of his Trojans.