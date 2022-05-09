The Bullard Panthers, led by Eli Falls’ sixth-place standing, is second after Monday’s first round of the UIL Class 4A Boys State Golf Tournament.
In Georgetown, Tyler Legacy’s Jacob Cole, who is competing as a medalist, carded a 4-over 76 in the Class 6A tourney.
The second and final round is scheduled for Tuesday.
CLASS 6A
Cole, a junior, is eight strokes out of the lead after the first round at Legacy Hills Golf Club. San Antonio Clark’s Garrett Endicott leads with a 4-under 68, followed by Keller’s Daniel Choi (69). There is a four-way tie for second with 70s — Austin Westlake’s Zach Kingsland, Plano West’s Matt Comegys, Lake Travis’ Brian Comegys and Richardson Pearce’s Preston Stout.
In the team race, Austin Westlake leads at 287, followed by Plano West (299), The Woodlands (303), Mansfield (303), Houston Memorial (304) and Flower Mound Marcus (306).
CLASS 5A
Austin Anderson leads in the tourney being held at White Wing Golf Club in Georgetown with a 294. The Trojans are followed by Montgomery (299), Boerne Champion (301), Texas High (302), Highland Park Blue (303) and Highland Park Gold (303).
Keaton Vo of Austin Anderson scored a 5-under 67 to lead the medalist race. Boerne Champion’s Maximus Cavazos and La Porte’s Nicholas Canales are tied for second at 69. Texas High’s Jack Wilson and Montgomery’s Brady Bains are tied for fourth after 71s.
CLASS 4A
The Bullard Panthers have a team score of 311 after playing the Legends Golf Course in Kingsland. Argyle leads the team race at 290. Lake Belton is at 318, followed by Bridgeport (319) and Andrews (320). Longview Spring Hill is eighth after a 334.
Jaxon Donaldson, of Wimberley, leads the individual race with a 5-under 67. Argyle golfers Gaven Lane and Cooper Jensen are tied for second with 70s.
Falls carded a 73 for sixth. His Bullard teammates are Matthew Elliott (79), Kaiden Schneider (79), Kyle Schneider (80) and Greyson Breedlove (100).
Spring Hill’s team includes: Mark French (77), Luke Hurst (82), Brennan Ferguson (86), Carson Kruas (89) and Nick Bodenheimer (93).
Other area golfers include: Paris’ Mason Napier (77) and Palestine’s Andrew Camp (78).
CLASS 3A
Harmony’s Brayden Bowin and Grand Saline’s J.T. Rucker both carded 79s at Jimmy Clay Golf Course in Austin. They are tied for eighth place, just three shots out of the lead.
There is a three-way tie for first with 4-over 76s — Callisburg’s J.J. Walsh, Lago Vista’s Knox Renfro and Keene’s Bailey Dooley.
In the team race, Callisburg leads with a 316, followed by Brock (321) and Lago Vista (325).
Troup is 12th with a 371. Members of the Tiger squad are Chris Franklin (86), Jaxon Green (91), Grayson Hampton (96), Bracey Cover (98) and Grayson Hearon (100).
Diboll’s Max Folts fired an 85.
CLASS 2A
At Lions Municipal Golf Course in Austin, Grapeland is 10th (395) and Garrison (420) is 11th in the team race. Lindsay leads with a 335, followed by Vega (339) and Goldthwaite (346).
In the medalist race, Ethan Boggs of Morton leads with a 4-over 75. Cordell Knox of Latexo is second at 77 with a three golfers at 78 — Hamilton’s Tyner Haile and the Vega pair of Casen Brorman and Kylan Richardson.
Members of the Grapeland Sandies team includes: Cole Goolsby (90), Austin Harris (95), Tyler Bush (102) and Peyton Prater (108).
Garrison Bulldog team members include: Regan Todd (89), Alex Slowikowski (101), Brad Reynolds (112), Andrew Slowikowski (118) and Colton Beasley (121).
CLASS 1A
Union Hill’s Matthew Massingill is tied for 10th in the tourney being played at Plum Creek Golf Course in Kyle.
He carded an 82 to lead the Bulldogs, who are in seventh place with a 379.
Jonesboro is on top at 338, followed by Miami (357) and Sterling City (368).
Other members of the UH team are Saige Hendrix (87), Andrew Topp (105), Elijah Young (105) and Daniel Dunn (110).