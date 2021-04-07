All Saints tennis

The All Saints Trojans and Lady Trojans won the TAPPS Class 4A state tennis championship on Wednesday in Waco. Team members include (front row, from left) Lauren Davis, Lauren Kiblinger, Millie McGehee, Grace Pawelkowski, Shaanti Dasgupta, Caroline Twaddell; (second row) Coach Curtis Birtcher, William Callender, Rex Davis, Surya Dasgupta, Ben Kiblinger, Emma Self, James Moore, Eli Saunders, Cullen Walker and Coach Nick Anderson. Not pictured: Coach Sharon Birtcher.

The tradition continued for the All Saints tennis team on Wednesday in Waco.

For the 27th time, All Saints won the TAPPS State Tennis Tournament championship. The Trojans claimed their 14th title, while the Lady Trojans captured their 13th crown. The tournament was held at Waco Regional Tennis Center.

BOYS TOURNAMENT

Ben Kiblinger won his second straight singles title. He won in 2019 and last year the tourney was not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He defeated Carson Bolton of Lubbock Trinity in straight sets in the championship finals. Kiblinger did not drop a set in four matches.

Surya Dasupta and William Callender won the doubles championship in straight sets over teammates James Moore and Cullen Walker, who took the silver.

It was the Trojans’ first state title since 2016.

GIRLS TOURNAMENT

Just as the Trojans, the Lady Trojans won both the singles and doubles crowns.

Lauren Kiblinger captured the singles title. She defeated Anna Myers of Dallas Covenant in straight sets in the championship final. Kiblinger did not drop a set in four matches.

Grace Pawelkowski and Emma Self won the gold in doubles in straight sets. Teammates Millie McGehee and Caroline Twaddell took the silver.

The Lady Trojans have won 13 state titles since 1996 and it was their first since 2014.

Other team members include Lauren Davis, Shaanti Dasgupta, Rex Davis and Eli Saunders.

Coaches are Curtis Birtcher, Nick Anderson and Sharon Birtcher.

 
 

