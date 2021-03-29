Whitehouse 16, Lufkin 4
WHITEHOUSE — Whitehouse scored 15 runs in the final three innings to take a 16-4 win over Lufkin on Friday in District 16-5A softball.
After falling behind 1-0 in the first, the Ladycats tied the score in the bottom of the first inning. Whitehouse then scored five runs in the second inning, seven in the third and three in the fourth to pull away for the victory.
Kate Jones, Grace Owens, Grace Ann McDonald and Audrey O’Bryant all had two hits for the Ladycats. Avery Taylor, Owens, McDonald and Abigail Cheatham all had three RBIs. Cheatham had a triple, and McDonald had a double.
Elli Green got the win for Whitehouse, allowing four runs — three earned — on seven hits with six strikeouts and five walks in five innings.
Whitehouse (9-5-1, 3-0) will host Huntsville at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Jacksonville 24, Tyler 0
Jasmine Gallegos hit a home run and Juliana Harwell hurled a one-hitter to lift the Jacksonville Maidens to 24-0 win over the Tyler High Lady Lions on Friday at Faulkner Park.
Harwell struck out six and did not walk a batter.
Riley Todd had two triples and a single for Jacksonville while driving in four runs and scoring four runs. Asjia Canady had two doubles and a single. Grace Abercrombie had a triple and single with four RBIs and two runs scored.
Claire Gill, Jayden Smith and Trinity Tyler all added doubles. Gallegos had three hits with Gill getting two. Kylie MCown and Harwell hit singles.
Other RBIs were from Gallegos (3), McCown (2), Gill (1), Canady (1) Tyler (1) and Harwell (1).
McCown, Gill and Gallegos each scored three runs with Canady, Tyler, Harwell and Smith each scoring two runs.
Dy'Niste had the hit for the Lady Lions.
Bullard 13, Chapel Hill 3
NEW CHAPEL HILL — In a game with three home runs hit, Bullard pulled away for a 13-3 win over Chapel Hill on Friday.
Berlyn Grossman hit her first home run of the year for Bullard.
Kylei Griffin and Hannah Clements both homered for Chapel Hill in the third inning. Griffin’s was a solo shot, and after Shelby Bass reached base, Clements hit a two-run homer.
Kaylee Paul and Addison Hooker were both 3-for-4 for Bullard. Hooker had a triple and a double. Gabby Nichols had two hits, both doubles. Claire Cannon had two hits and three RBIs, and Kenzie King added two hits with a double. Teagan Graul added a double and two RBIs.
Hadi Fults allowed three runs on three hits with eight strikeouts and two walks in four innings for Bullard. Anistyn Foster pitched two scoreless innings with two hits allowed. She struck out five and walked one.
Bullard (14-4, 3-0) will play Kilgore at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Kilgore.
Van 4, Brownsboro 0
VAN — Skylar Savage threw a one-hitter leading the Van Lady Vandals to a 4-0 win over the Brownsboro Bearettes on Friday in a District 14-4A softball game.
Savage struck out 10 and walked four.
Landry Jones and Ava Hopson hit doubles for Van with Jones and Ryleigh Coffelt adding singles.
Jones drove in two runs with Hopson, Maddy Medcalf, Coffelt and Halle Johnson scoring runs.
Emma Barrentine had a single for the Bearettes.
Canton 4, Athens 3
CANTON — Canton rallied from an early three-run deficit to score a 4-3 win over the Athens Lady Hornets on Friday in a District 14-4A softball game.
Lauren Reid pitching seven innings for the Eaglettes, allowing one hit and three runs while striking out nine and walking two.
Jacey Pride, Kaitlin Hall, Reid, Lottie Adams and Kelsi Luce all had singles for the Eaglettes with RBIs from Reid, Katrina Morphis and Kelsi Luce. Scoring runs were Pride, Hall, Jaycee Bullard and Maddie Wilson.
Leix Woods had a triple for the Lady Hornets.
Grand Saline 14, Commerce 0
COMMERCE — Senior Kinlee Rumfield tossed a perfect game with 10 strikeouts as Grand Saline took a 14-0 win over Commerce.
Andie Houser had two hits with a double. Maghan Block and Addi Fisher both stole three bases. Maddy Bolin drove in four runs with three stolen bases.
Grand Saline (14-5, 4-2) will play Rains at 6 p.m. Thursday in Emory.