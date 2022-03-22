WHITEHOUSE — Whitehouse pitcher Elli Green tossed a one-hitter while striking out eight as the LadyCats scored an 11-0 victory over the Jacksonville Maidens on Tuesday in a District 16-5A softball game.
Aubry O'Bryant, Avery Taylor and Grace Owens all had doubles for Whitehouse (14-10, 1-1). Kate Jones and Laney Crawford each had three hits. Taylor had two hits with five RBIs.
Jones had four stolen bases for Whitehouse with Owens swiping two. Adding steals were Cami Laney, O'Bryant and Crawford.
Whitehouse is scheduled to visit Lufkin at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Jacksonville (1-11-1, 0-2) is scheduled to host the Tyler Lady Lions at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Huntsville 12, Lufkin 0
LUFKIN — JJ Duke pitched a one-hitter in lifting the Huntsville Lady Hornets to a 12-0 win over the Lufkin Lady Panthers on Tuesday in a District 16-5A softball game.
Duke struck out six and did not walk a batter as Huntsville improved to 14-10 overall and 2-0 in district. Lufkin falls to 12-6-1 and 1-1.
Duke had two doubles with one each by Hope Grant, Jensen Vienne and Katie Vonrosenberg. Anna Rosenlund had four RBIs.
Huntsville is scheduled to Nacogdoches at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Lufkin is slated to host Whitehouse at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Nacogdoches 13, Tyler 0
The Nacogdoches Lady Dragons scored a 13-0 win over the Tyler Lady Lions on Tuesday in a District 16-5A softball game at the THS diamond.
Tyler falls to 4-9 overall and 0-2 in district, while Nacogdoches improves to 13-6-1 and 2-0.
Shariah Wade had a homer for the Lady Dragons with Gizelle Ojeda and DK Williams had triples. LT Garrett tossed a one-hitter.
Dy'Niste Lacy had a hit for the Lady Lions.
The Lady Lions are scheduled to visit Jacksonville at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Nacogdoches is slated to host Huntsville at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Longview 6, Mount Pleasant 3
MOUNT PLEASANT — Reagan Rios earned the pitching win and helped her own cause at the plate with a pair of singles and two RBI, and the Longview Lady Lobos earned a 6-3 win over Mount Pleasant in District 15-5A action.
Rios struck out seven, walked one and gave up two earned runs on five hits in seven innings.
Madison Jones added two RBI, and Betsy Martinez and KeAdriah Lister chipped in with two hits apiece for the Lady Lobos. Paris Simpson had a single, and River Hulsey doubled and drove in a run.
Sulphur Springs 6, Marshall 1
MARSHALL — Crimson Bryant struck out 17, walked one and gave up no earned runs on three hits to lead the Sulphur Springs Lady Wildcats past Marshall, 6-1.
Caitlyn Ellenburg had two hits, including a double, in the loss for Marshall. Ellenburg struck out eight and walked eight.
Hallsville 8, Texas High 3
HALLSVILLE — Hallsville was originally scheduled to travel to Texarkana for Tuesday night’s District 15-5A softball game against Texas High, but Monday night’s weather moved the season's first of two district meetings closer to home.
The Ladycats ultimately learned on their newfound home field advantage to earn an 8-3 win. They improved their overall season record to 13-7-1 and district mark to 3-1.
Texas High dropped to 8-3 overall and 2-2 in league play.
Paris Chisum 5, Rains 2
PARIS — Paris Chisum scored a 5-2 win over Rains on Tuesday in a District 12-3A softball game.
Rains pitcher Cambree Oakes pitched six innings, allowing four hits and five runs, but only one earned run. She struck out five and walked three.
Emma Knight hit a double for the LadyCats. Knight and Oakes each had two hits while Zee Hague, Madison Reid, Addi Fuller and Trista Conforto. Reid knocked in a run while Hague and Brianna Conforto scored runs.
Hannah Ford had two hits for the Lady Mustangs. Brylea Marshall and Hallie Miller added singles.
West Rusk 17, Tatum 2
TATUM — Macie Blizzard and Natalie Christy combined for six hits and nine RBI to lead the West Rusk Lady Raiders to a 17-2 win over Tatum in District 16-3A action.
Blizzard doubled once, singled twice and drove in five and Christy added two doubles, a single and four RBI for West Rusk. Lilly Waddell, Keke Murphy, Piper Morton and Amber Cothran all added two hits, with Cothran doubling twice and Morton adding a solo home run. Waddell, Murphy, Stormie LeJeune and Carlie Buckner all chipped in with RBI. Waddell struck out seven, walked four and gave up one earned run in four innings.
Hawkins 13, Big Sandy 1
BIG SANDY — Makena Warren tripled twice, singled and drove in four runs, Trinity Hawkins was solid at the plate and in the circle and Hawkins notched a 13-1 win over Big Sandy.
Hawkins homered, tripled, doubled and drove in three runs, and also struck out eight, walked one and gave up a run on two hits in five innings pitched. Jordyn Warren added a double, two singles and three RBI, Lynli Dacus two doubles and two RBI, Ryli Williams a home run, double and single, Londyn Wilson a triple, single and RBI and Taetum Smith a double, single and RBI. Sadie Scoggins also drove in a run.
Mabank 8, Van 1
MABANK — Baylee Sales, Presley Green and Skyler Pruitt all drove in two runs for Mabank on the way to an 8-1 win over Van.
Green homered, Chloe Holland tripled and Hailey Ledbetter had a double for Mabank. Sales had two hits, and Ashlyn Liles chipped in with an RBI. Kai Hudson worked five innings in the circle, striking out five, walking one and giving up one earned run. Sales fanned two with no walks, hits or runs allowed in two innings.