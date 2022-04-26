Tyler Legacy’s Sara Eckert is the Tyler Morning Telegraph Pitcher of the Week, and Bullard’s Kaylee Paul is the Hitter of the Week for games played April 18-23.

Eckert, a freshman, struck out 15 batters in an 8-1 win over Mesquite. She allowed one run on one hit with two walks.

Paul was 4-for-5 (.800) with a double in the only game of the week for Class 4A No. 1 Bullard — a win over Spring Hill.

In other outstanding performances in the area last week (nominated by coaches):

PITCHING

Rusk’s Marissa Perry went 2-0 in the circle. She pitched 15 innings with a 1.40 ERA, 14 hits allowed, five strikeouts and two walks.

Troup’s Lindsay Davis pitched 14 innings, allowing five unearned runs on four hits with 35 strikeouts and one walk. She has a 0.24 ERA for the season.

HITTING

Troup’s Bailey Blanton was 3-for-6 (.500) with a triple and an RBI.

 
 

