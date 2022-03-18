Tyler Legacy 4, Mesquite Horn 0MESQUITE — Freshman Sara Eckert and Presley Johnston combined on a no-hitter in a 4-0 win over Mesquite Horn.
Eckert pitched four innings and struck out seven batters with five walks. Johnston pitched three innings and had seven strikeouts with two walks.
Maddie Flanery had two hits, three stolen bases and three runs scored for Legacy. Johnston had a triple, and Haylee Hulsey added a single.
Sophia Garcia struck out 11 batters for Horn.
Legacy (14-5, 2-1) will host North Mesquite at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Bullard 10, Lindale 0BULLARD — Sophomore Anistyn Foster tossed a perfect game as No. 1 Bullard took a 10-0 win over Lindale in District 16-4A play on Friday.
Foster struck out eight batters in five innings.
Kylie Pate had two hits and two RBI. Callie Bailey, Hadi Fults, Berlyn Grossman and Matti Nix all had a double. Fults and Bailey each drove in two runs.
Emily Myers and Dylan Adams both pitched for Lindale.
Lufkin 19, Jacksonville 4JACKSONVILLE — Both teams scored three runs in the first inning, but Lufkin kept scoring and scoring on the way to a 19-4 win on Friday.
Akijisha Cottrell was 5-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and five runs scored. Ryleigh Mills had a home run and three RBI, and Chloe Stafford was 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, four RBI and four runs scored. Kayla Segura was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Lainey Currier was 3-for-5 with two RBI, and Addison Garrett added a double.
Mia Concha was the winning pitcher for Lufkin with four runs allowed on nine hits and six strikeouts.
Jasmine Gallegos allowed 14 runs — five earned — on 12 hits in 3.1 innings. Juliana Harwell pitched 1.2 innings and allowed five runs — two earned — on five hits with one strikeout and one walk.
Toniyah Tyler was 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBI for Jacksonville. Juliana Harwell had two doubles, and Lakyn Robinson had two hits with a double.
Paris Chisum 7, Grand Saline 0GRAND SALINE — Peyton Holland struck out 11 in a four-hit shutout as Paris Chisum defeated Grand Saline.
Brianna Swaim had two hits, and Maddy Bolin and Gabbie Lewis each had one hit for Grand Saline.
Hannah Aaron pitched seven innings and allowed seven unearned runs on six hits with nine strikeouts and two walks.
Mabank 11, Athens 0
MABANK — Baylee Sales tossed a no-hitter as Mabank defeated Athens.
Sales struck out eight with one walk in six innings.
Carlee Cline and Hailey Ledbetter both homered. Ledbetter was 3-for-4 and also had a double and four RBI. Cline had two hits and two RBI. Chloe Holland had two hits with a triple Payten Nolan had two hits with a double.