MESQUITE — Jaydee Diller went 4 for 4 with a home run and Tyler Legacy scored seven runs in the final two innings to capture a 9-2 win over the North Mesquite Lady Stallions on Thursday in a District 10-6A softball game.
The game was tied 2-2 in the top of the sixth when the Lady Raiders scored two runs in the sixth inning and five runs in the seventh.
Diller had a homer, double and two singles with three RBIs. Haylee Husley hit a double and knocked in three runs. Adding singles were Maddie Flanery and Presley Johnston.
Flanery also knocked in two runs. Scoring runs were Mallory Kniffen (2), Hulsey (2), Diller (2), Flanery (1), Johnston (1) and London Goode (1).
Johnston got the win in the circle, going the final 3.2 innings while giving up one hit and no runs with five strikeouts.
The Lady Raiders are scheduled to host Rockwall-Heath at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Lindale 12, Chapel Hill 2
LINDALE — The Lindale Lady Eagles scored nine runs in the second inning en route to a 12-2 victory over Chapel Hill on Thursday in a District 16-4A softball game.
Elizabeth Watkins and Kayli Vickery each drove in three runs.
Libbi Rozell, Jesika Miller, Darby Woodrum, Vickery and Olivia Gary had two hits apiece. Vickery and Woodrum each hit triples with doubles by Gary, Miller and Rozell.
Liliana Miller, Emily Myers and Merrick Gary added singles for the Lady Eagles.
Scoring runs were Rozell (2), Merrick Gary (2), Gary (2), Harlee Redfern (2), Jesika Miller (1), Watkins (1), Liliana Miller (1) and Vickery (1).
Woodrum pitched four innings, giving up three hits and two runs with three strikeouts and three walks. Addison Frazier pitched one inning and did not allow a hit with one strikeout.
Bullard 15, Kilgore 0
KILGORE — Anistyn Foster twirled a one-hitter and struck out 11 as No. 1 Bullard defeated Kilgore 15-0 on Thursday in District 16-4A softball.
Addison Hooker (2 doubles, single) and Kylie Pate (2 singles, double) had three hits each. Teagan Graul (triple, double) and Kaylee Paul had two hits apiece. Singles were from Berlyn Grossman, Matti Nix, Callie Bailey, Hadi Fults, Kenzie King and Kamryn Honzell.
RBIs were from Bailey (3), Hooker (2), Fults (2), Nix (1), King (1) and Saelyr Hunt (1). Scoring runs were Grossman (3), Paul (2), Bailey (2), Hooker (2), Nix (1), Fults (1), Pate (1), Honzell (1), Hunt (1) and Dakota Payne (1).
Jacksonville 14, Tyler 2
Claire Gill had three hits to help power the Jacksonville Maidens to a 14-2 win over the Tyler Lady Lions on Thursday at the THS diamond.
Jasmine Gallegos had two hits for the Maidens. Jayden Smith hit a triple with doubles from Abbigail Conaway, Gill, Juliana Harwell and Jessica Sims. RBIs were from Harwell (2), Smith (2), Sims (2), Gill (1), Toniyah Tyler (1) and Lakyn Robinson (1).
Scoring runs were Gill (3), Gallegos (2), Smith (2), Chesni Speaker (2), Conaway (2), Harwell (1), Tyler (1) and Sims (1).
Marisa Craig had a double for the Lady Lions with singles from Dy'Niste Lacy and Ant Bethea.
Craig knocked in two runs with Lacy and Tiana Hewitt scoring.
The Lady Lions are scheduled to visit Lufkin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Mount Pleasant 7, Longview 4
LONGVIEW — The Mount Pleasant Lady Tigers notched a 7-4 win over the Longview Lady Lobos on Thursday in District 15-5A action.
Bailey Quinn belted her seventh home run of the season for Longview in the loss, a grand slam to drive in all four Lady Lobo runs. Reagan Fleet had a double and two singles, and Madison Jones, KeAdriah Lister and River Hulsey all added two hits. One of Hulsey's hits was a triple.
Reagan Rios struck out 13, walked four and allowed no earned runs in 9.1 innings pitched.
Hallsville 13, Texas High 0
TEXARKANA — Makayla Menchue homered, singled and drove in three runs, Sara Houston added three hits and two RBI and the Hallsville Ladycats blanked Texas High, 13-0.
Houston, Alayna McGrede and Kammie Walker all doubled for Hallsville. Jaryn Nelson and McGrede had two hits and an RBI apiece. Walker finished with two hits, and Danyelle Molina drove in a run. Hope Miles struck out six with one walk and four hits allowed in five innings for the pitching win.
Sulphur Springs 7, Marshall 0
SULPHUR SPRINGS — Crimson Bryant struck out 16, walked one and allowed just two hits, and the Sulphur Springs Lady Wildcats blanked Marshall, 7-0.
Claire Godwin and Lauren Minatrea had the lone hits for Marshall. Caitlyn Ellenburg struck out two and walked six in 3.2 innings, and Godwin fanned two with no walks in 2.1 frames.
Pittsburg 10, Paris 0
PITTSBURG — Trinity Hood delivered a pair of doubles and drove in a run, Elyssia Lemelle had two hits and two RBI and the Pittsburg Lady Pirates rolled past Paris, 10-0.
Daytona Torrey and Audrina Landin added RBI for Pittsburg. Haley Danielson worked all five innings in the circle for the pitching win, striking out four with one walk and scattering five hits.
Pleasant Grove 4, Gilmer 3
TEXARKANA — The Gilmer Lady Buckeyes dropped a 4-3 decision to Pleasant Grove on Thursday.
Kahlyen Johnston had two hits and an RBI and Raji Canady added two hits in the loss for Gilmer. Sarah Phillips worked six innings in the circle, striking out four, walking one and giving up four earned runs.
Gladewater 11, New Diana 4
GLADEWATER — Karlee Moses and Bri Willson homered for Gladewater - with Moses belting a grand slam and finishing with five RBI - as the Lady Bears notched an 11-4 win over New Diana.
Lexi Betts and Zandrea Tyeskie both doubled for the Lady Bears. Willson and Jersey Turner had two hits and two RBI apiece, and Katelynn Moses drove in a run. Avery Glarborg struck out two, walked two and gave up four earned runs in seven innings for the pitching win.
Chloe Bonnette homered and drove in three runs in the loss for New Diana. Brinklie Brown doubled, and Danielle Manes had an RBI.
Union Grove 22, Union Hill 0
BETTIE — Katelyn Vaughn tossed a five-inning no-hitter, striking out 11 and walking one, and Lainey Ledbetter and Addi Smith drove in four runs apiece for Union Grove as the Lady Lions earned a 22-0 win over Union Hill.
Gracie Winn had three hits and an RBI, and Sydney Chamberlain, Chloe Staley, Jaycie Mullins, Ledbetter and Smith all had two hits. Paige Parman doubled and drove in three runs. Daytona Vaughn and Katelyn Vaughn had two RBI apiece and Alison Yohn, Izzy Gregg, Jessica Hobbs and Jolea Robertson all chipped in with RBI.
Hawkins 12, Big Sandy 0
HAWKINS — Trinity Hawkins tossed a six-inning no-hitter at Big Sandy, striking out 11 and issuing one walk as the Hawkins Lady Hawks rolled to a 12-0 win.
Londyn Wilson paced the offense with four hits and four RBI. Lynli Dacus, Makena Warren and Taetum Smith all added three hits, and Ryli Williams and Sadie Scoggins added two hits apiece. Hawkins helped her own cause at the plate with a solo home run. Warren and Williams had two doubles apiece. Williams drove in three runs. Scoggins had two RBI and Warren and Smith finished with an RBI apiece.
Carlisle 21, New Summerfield 16
NEW SUMMERFIELD — The Carlisle Lady Indians scored nine runs in the final two innings to overcome a 15-12 deficit on the way to a 21-16 win over New Summerfield.
Ally Effner homered, doubled twice and drove in three runs for Carlisle. Rylee Waggoner added a double, three singles and three RBI. Joana Canchola, Emily Rocha and Summer Davilla all had two hits, and Davilla, Kyra Holcomb and Rocha drove in runs.