BULLARD — Maeci Wilson knocked in five runs and Karmen Miller tossed a two-hitter as the Brook Hill Lady Guard defeated the Grace Community Lady Cougars 11-1 on Monday in a Division II District 2 softball game.
Wilson had three hits — triple, double and single. Miller and Bethany Lavender added doubles.
Miller and Mollee McCurley each had two hits for the Lady Guard.
Miller pitched all five innings in the circle, allowing one unearned run while striking out four and walking two.
Whitehouse 13, Jacksonville 4
JACKSONVILLE — Cami Laney, Avery Taylor and Laney Crawford all belted home runs to lead the Whitehouse LadyCats to a 13-4 win over the Jacksonville Maidens in a District 16-5A game on Monday.
Sierra Channel hit a triple for Whitehouse with singles from Kate Jones, Aubry O'Bryant and Grace Owens. RBIs were from Larkin Jones (2), Laney (2), O'Bryant (1), Crawford (2) and Taylor (1).
Runs were scored by K. Jones (2), O'Bryant (2), Crawford (2), Owens (2), Channel (2), L. Jones (1), Laney (1) and Taylor (1).
Grace Ann McDonald got the win in the circle, pitching six innings while giving up nine hits and four runs (3 earned) with seven strikeouts and a walk.
Jasmine Gallegos had a double and single and Toniyah Tyler had two singles for the Maidens. Claire Gill hit a double with singles from Juliana Harwell, Lakyn Robinson, Jayden Smith and Jessica Sims.
RBIs were from Tyler, Robinson, Smith and Abbigail Conaway. Scoring runs were Gallegos (2), Gill (1) and Mia Sanchez (1).
Bullard 14, Chapel Hill 1
NEW CHAPEL HILL — Kylie Pate hit a home run and drove in five runs to lead No. 1 Bullard to a 14-1 win over the Chapel Hill Lady Bulldogs on Monday in a District 14-4A softball game.
Along with her homer, Pate added a single.
Kaylee Paul, Callie Bailey and Saelyr Hunt (double, single) had two hits each for Bullard. Berlyn Grossman added a double with singles from Addison Hooker, Hadi Fults and Kenzie King.
Other RBIs were from Bailey (3), Fults (2), Grossman (1), Hooker (1) and Teagan Graul (1).
Scoring runs were Grossman (3), Paul (2), Bailey (2), Pate (2), Hooker (1), King (1), Hunt (1), Kamyn Honzell (1) and Dakota Payne (1).
Addison Rains hit a solo home run for Chapel Hill. Kylei Griffin added a single.
Fults pitched five innings, allowing two hits and one run with five strikeouts and a walk.
Nacogdoches 13, Tyler 1
NACOGDOCHES — LT Garrett tossed a one-hitter as the Nacogdoches Lady Dragons defeated the Tyler Lady Lions 13-1 on Monday in a District 16-5A softball game.
Garrett gave up an unearned and struck out 10 while walking five.
Kayden Sims and DK Williams each had a three hits for the Lady Dragons, while Ja'Aria Fletcher had two hits.
Shariah Wade hit a home with triples by Fletcher, Garrett, Gizelle Ojeda and Kayden Siers. Doubles were by Fletcher and Williams.
Ant Betha had a single for the Lady Lions with DJ Morgan driving in a run.