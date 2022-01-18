net
Buy Now
By Phil Hicks, phicks@tylerpaper.com

BULLARD — The Brook Hill Lady Guard defeated the Grace Community Lady Cougars 4-2 on penalty kicks in a girls soccer match on Tuesday at Herrington Stadium.

The teams tied 1-1 after the regulation and overtime.

Ella Hardee scored a goal for BH with an assist from Hadleigh Clark.

Kaniyah Hill had 10 saves in goal.

Making the penalty kick for the Lady Guard were: Clark, Avery Moss, Caley Fitzgerald and Belle Reed/

Also Dominika Ducal saved two penalty kicks.

The Lady Guard improves to 5-4-1 overall and 2-1 in district.

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags