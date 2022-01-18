BULLARD — The Brook Hill Lady Guard defeated the Grace Community Lady Cougars 4-2 on penalty kicks in a girls soccer match on Tuesday at Herrington Stadium.
The teams tied 1-1 after the regulation and overtime.
Ella Hardee scored a goal for BH with an assist from Hadleigh Clark.
Kaniyah Hill had 10 saves in goal.
Making the penalty kick for the Lady Guard were: Clark, Avery Moss, Caley Fitzgerald and Belle Reed/
Also Dominika Ducal saved two penalty kicks.
The Lady Guard improves to 5-4-1 overall and 2-1 in district.