Girls
Brook Hill 4, Bishop Dunne 0
DALLAS — Dominika Ducal and Ella Hardee each scored two goals to lift the Brook Hill Lady Guard defeated Dallas Bishop Dunne 4-0 on Tuesday in a soccer match.
Ducal also had two assists with Kaniyah Hill making five saves for the clean sheet.
The Lady Guard is 4-3-1 overall and 1-0 in district.
Brook Hill plays at McKinney Christian at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11.
Boys
Brook Hill 2, Bishop Dunne 1
DALLAS — Josh Collins and Leo Pereira each scored goals as Brook Hill won over Dallas Bishop Dunne 2-1 on Tuedsay.
Collins also had an assist with Calvi Courtney making seven saves in goal.
The Guard goes to 6-2 overall and 1-0 in district.
Brook Hill plays at McKinney Christian at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11.
Frisco Wakeland 5, Tyler 0
FRISCO — The Tyler Lions opened their soccer season with a 5-0 loss to Frisco Wakeland on Monday.
The Lions will now take part in the Lewisville Tournament beginning Thursday with a match against Prosper Rock Hill. The game is scheduled for 4 p.m.