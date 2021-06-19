Tyler’s Sidney Robertson has been tops in Texas on the golf course and now she will compete among the nation’s best this week.
Robertson of First Tee — Greater Tyler will compete in the First Tee National Championship beginning on Sunday in Clemson, South Carolina.
Robertson attends All Saints Episcopal School and plays out of The Cascades Golf & Country Club in Tyler. As a freshman in the spring of 2021 she earned medalist honors in the TAPPS 4A state tournament.
The first-ever event will bring together First Tee’s elite golfers for an opportunity to showcase how the program has helped build the strength of character needed to play at the collegiate or next level. The tournament was postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While COVID protocols will be in effect, the 54-hole event will take place and the winners of each girls’ and boys’ divisions will be awarded with the Tattersall Cup and also will earn an exemption into the PGA Tour Champions’ PURE Insurance Championship Impacting the First Tee held at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California Sept. 21-26.
“We are proud to see Sidney from our area compete in this inaugural event, which will provide her with a college level experience on and off the course” said Starlia Skinner, Program Director of First Tee – Greater Tyler. “Sidney has been part of our chapter for 10 years and are delighted to see her growth over the years in character development as well as in level of play.”
First Tee National Championship will be held annually at various college campuses around the nation providing First Tee participants the opportunity to network with others from across the country and take in the college experience.
Clemson University’s the Walker Course is set to host the inaugural Championship. During the week, Robertson will have the opportunity to hear from PGA head golf professional Steve Scott on how his values intersected with his experience of finishing runner-up to Tiger Woods in the 1996 U.S. Amateur Championship.
The field includes 24 boys and 24 girls, ages 14-19, who were selected based on their golf skill, competitive golf experience and handicap. Players will come from 32 First Tee chapters across the country.
First Tee – Greater Tyler is a youth development organization dedicated to helping young people learn life skills and build character through the game of golf. First Tee National Championship is one of more than 10 national opportunities provided by First Tee headquarters to empower and motivate teens as they progress through the program and toward higher education opportunities.
For more information on First Tee – Greater Tyler, visit www.firstteegreatertyler.org. For more information on the tournament and First Tee, visit www.firsttee.org.
