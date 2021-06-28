Gwen Goldman, 70, center, speaks with New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone on the field before assuming her duties as a bat girl during a baseball game between the Yankees and the Los Angeles Angels, Monday, June 28, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York. Goldman wrote to Yankees general manager as a 10-year-old asking to be a bat girl, but was told she had no place in the dugout. Thanks to current Yankees manager Brian Cashman, Goldman got her wish on the first day of HOPE week Monday. Goldman's daughter Abby, right, looks on. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)