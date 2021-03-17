Late on Wednesday night, Rusk quarterback Owen McCown sent a simple tweet.
“Committed! #STRICTLYBUSINE22” is what it said with a picture of McCown in a University of Colorado uniform.
Committed! #STRICTLYBUSINE22 pic.twitter.com/WAvRTZM9GJ— Owen McCown (@OwenMcCown13) March 18, 2021
McCown is a three-star recruit in the Class of 2022 and ranked as the No. 17 dual-threat quarterback in the country.
Other offers for McCown include Charlotte, Lamar, Ohio and UNLV. McCown had also reported offers from UTSA and Virginia Tech.
In McCown’s first season at Rusk after moving from North Carolina, he threw for more than 1,000 yards and ran for nearly 300 yards.
McCown is the son of former NFL quarterback Josh McCown, who tweeted a buffalo emoji with a fire emoji.
March 18, 2021