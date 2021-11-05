The Rusk Eagles downed the Center Roughriders 48-45 at home during their last regular season game.
The team had an offensive explosion in their game at home that led to a tight win in their final district game. Senior quarterback Owen McCown threw for over 400 yards and 5 touchdowns. McCown and younger brother Aiden McCwon had a strong connection all night.
Aiden McCown ended up with 7 receptions for 180 yards and 2 touchdowns. Heston Kelly and Elijah Ward both also broke the 100 yard mark receiving. Kelly finished with14 receptions and 105 yards, 2 touchdowns. Ward had 4 receptions for 117 yards and 1 touchdown.
Defensively, senior Caleb Ferrara led the team with 12 tackles followed by Yancey with 11 and Barnett with 10. Aiden McCown kept his streak alive with a game winning interception in the final two minutes. It was his 4th interception in the last 3 games.
Rusk will take on Salado at 7:30 pm on Friday in DeSoto for the first playoff game of the post season.